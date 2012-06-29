(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Cannery Casino Resorts LLC -------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Nevada

Primary SIC: Coin-operated

amusement

devices

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Mar-2010 B-/-- B-/--

07-Aug-2009 B/-- B/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based Cannery Casino Resorts reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak," according to our rating criteria.