WRAPUP 1-Phonemakers pile in to exploit Samsung weakness
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 29 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Cannery Casino Resorts LLC -------------------- 29-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Nevada
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
amusement
devices
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Mar-2010 B-/-- B-/--
07-Aug-2009 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' corporate credit rating on Las Vegas-based Cannery Casino Resorts reflects our assessment of the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak," according to our rating criteria.
* Huawei launches new premium phone in quest to displace Samsung
* "Aura" allows users to decide whether to share data insights
WELLINGTON, Feb 27 New Zealand telecommunications company Spark said on Monday it was partnering with U.S. video streaming giant Netflix in an arrangement that was the first of its kind.