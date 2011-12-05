(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- China-based coking coal producer Hidili's ramp-up of production is still slower than we had expected.

-- We anticipate the company to generate sizable negative free operating cash flow due to an increase in working capital requirement and capital investment to bring its acquired mines in Yunan and Guizhou to production.

-- We are lowering our ratings on Hidili and the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We are also affirming our 'cnBB' Greater China scale credit rating on Hidili and the notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will refinance its convertible bond in January 2013 and reach a 5 million tons run rate in raw coal production in 2012.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based coking coal producer Hidili Industry International Development Ltd. (Hidili) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. We also lowered the issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. In addition, we affirmed our 'cnBB' Greater China scale credit rating on the company and its notes.

"We lowered the rating on Hidili to reflect our view that the company's financial leverage is expected to remain at about 5x in the coming year because the company's increase in coal production is slower than we originally expected," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Lawrence Lu. "Hidili is likely to spend a substantial amount of capital in the next two years at least to bring the mines it acquired in Yunan and Guzhou provinces to production. Its working capital requirement is also likely to increase. The company will therefore continue to generate sizable negative free operating cash flow. As a result, its reliance on debt funding is likely to increase."

Hidili's production growth is still slower than we originally expected. We anticipate that the company will produce about 4.1 million tons of raw coal in 2011, slightly below what it achieved in 2010, due to a suspension of production in Yunan province. As some of the mines gradually raise output, we anticipate Hidili's production in 2012 will increase to about 5 million tons. Our projection has not taken into account any possible production loss stemming from accidents or environmental problems in the company's own mines or the neighboring ones.

We expect Hidili to continue to generate sizeable negative free operating cash flow in the coming year for two reasons. First, we observed that Hidili's main customers--the steel mills--have lengthened payment terms, thereby increasing Hidili's working capital requirement. This is because the steel industry's financial performance has been affected by the slowing Chinese economy and the tight domestic credit environment. We believe this may continue for a while. Second, Hidili still plans about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.5 billion in capital expenditure in the next two years to bring the mines acquired in the past two year in Yunnan and Guizhou to production. After the company's substantial share price drop in the past few months, the likelihood that Hidili will rely on borrowing to meet the funding gap has risen.

As a pure coking coal producer, Hidili's financial performance is highly sensitive to coking coal prices. Nevertheless, the long-term prospect for coking coal producers in China is still positive as domestic supply is below demand. In 2012, coking coal price will be under pressure as domestic steel mills continue to reduce capacity with weakening demand and a slowing economy.

"The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will refinance its convertible bonds in January 2013," said Mr. Lu. "We expect the company will reach a 5 million tons run rate in raw coal production in 2012, such that its financial leverage does not deteriorate from the current level."

We may lower the rating or revise the outlook to negative if Hidili fails to have a credible refinancing plan for the convertible bonds at least six months before the redemption date. We may also lower the rating if Hidili's financial performance deteriorates due to a decline in coal production or prices that is worse than our expectation, such that the company's ratio of funds from operations to total debt is below 15% on a sustainable basis.

The chance of an upgrade in the next 12 months is limited. Nevertheless, we could consider raising the rating if the production increase at Hidili's Yunnan and Guizhou mines boosts the company's revenue and cash flow growth, particularly if the debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains below 4x and the FFO-to-debt ratio stays above 20% on a sustainable basis.

