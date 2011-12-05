(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Jalandhar Amritsar Tollways Limited's (JATL) INR1.98bn senior project bank loans to 'Fitch BB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)' and simultaneously removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative.

The downgrade reflects JATL's significant traffic underperformance as the first full year revenue in FY11 (year-end: March 2011) was around 38% below original estimates. Therefore, JATL will be reliant on continued cash injections from the sponsors for its debt servicing in the short to medium term. This is despite the project's notable revenue growth in H1FY12 (15%-20% m-o-m) due to two inflation-linked rate increases since the commencement of tolling and a shift in traffic composition to multi-axle vehicles which pay higher toll rates from two-axle trucks. The latter somewhat offsets the decline in traffic numbers.

Fitch notes that management is attempting to address issues surrounding traffic leakage. However, it is of the view that the resolution of these issues along with high traffic and toll rate growth will not be sufficient to overcome the overestimation in the first year and restore the project's debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) to base case levels.

Since the scheduled loan amortization in December 2009, the sponsor (IVRCL Assets and Holdings Limited (IAHL), 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'/RWN) has infused unsecured loans for the project's monthly debt servicing. This support, although not contractually required, has enabled JATL to avoid payment default.

Fitch notes that JATL is in discussions with its lenders to ease interest rates, currently at 13.75% - a steep 500bps (although consistent with India's high interest rate regime) increase from the assumptions made at the time of financial closure. A reduction in funding costs, together with extraordinary traffic growth, could lend support to the rating. Following the most-recent toll rate hike in September, management reports daily toll revenue of around INR0.8m; revenue growth at this trajectory may provide some relief to stressed cash flows.

Furthermore, the receipt of compensation from the concession grantor for cost overruns incurred due to a change in scope of construction may be used to reduce debt and significantly improve DSCR.

In the absence of any of the above factors, unless the debt is restructured, the project would continue to depend on timely infusions from the sponsor for debt servicing and further downgrades could take place, as reflected in the Negative Outlook. However, the project's eight-year tail which provides some cushion for any potential restructuring of debt. Should Fitch assess that the terms of any potential debt restructuring were coercive to lenders, it may consider the loan to be in default.

JATL is a special purpose company set up to widen, operate and maintain a 49km road stretch on the National Highway 1 between Jalandhar and Amritsar - two towns located in Punjab, under a 20-year concession. JATL is wholly owned by IAHL, which in turn is a subsidiary of IVRCL Limited ('Fitch A+(ind)'/ RWN).