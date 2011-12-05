(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Jalandhar
Amritsar Tollways Limited's (JATL) INR1.98bn senior project bank
loans to 'Fitch BB-(ind)' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)' and
simultaneously removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The
Outlook is Negative.
The downgrade reflects JATL's significant traffic
underperformance as the first full year revenue in FY11
(year-end: March 2011) was around 38% below original estimates.
Therefore, JATL will be reliant on continued cash injections
from the sponsors for its debt servicing in the short to medium
term. This is despite the project's notable revenue growth in
H1FY12 (15%-20% m-o-m) due to two inflation-linked rate
increases since the commencement of tolling and a shift in
traffic composition to multi-axle vehicles which pay higher toll
rates from two-axle trucks. The latter somewhat offsets the
decline in traffic numbers.
Fitch notes that management is attempting to address issues
surrounding traffic leakage. However, it is of the view that the
resolution of these issues along with high traffic and toll rate
growth will not be sufficient to overcome the overestimation in
the first year and restore the project's debt service coverage
ratios (DSCR) to base case levels.
Since the scheduled loan amortization in December 2009, the
sponsor (IVRCL Assets and Holdings Limited (IAHL),
'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)'/RWN) has infused unsecured loans for the
project's monthly debt servicing. This support, although not
contractually required, has enabled JATL to avoid payment
default.
Fitch notes that JATL is in discussions with its lenders to
ease interest rates, currently at 13.75% - a steep 500bps
(although consistent with India's high interest rate regime)
increase from the assumptions made at the time of financial
closure. A reduction in funding costs, together with
extraordinary traffic growth, could lend support to the rating.
Following the most-recent toll rate hike in September,
management reports daily toll revenue of around INR0.8m; revenue
growth at this trajectory may provide some relief to stressed
cash flows.
Furthermore, the receipt of compensation from the concession
grantor for cost overruns incurred due to a change in scope of
construction may be used to reduce debt and significantly
improve DSCR.
In the absence of any of the above factors, unless the debt
is restructured, the project would continue to depend on timely
infusions from the sponsor for debt servicing and further
downgrades could take place, as reflected in the Negative
Outlook. However, the project's eight-year tail which provides
some cushion for any potential restructuring of debt. Should
Fitch assess that the terms of any potential debt restructuring
were coercive to lenders, it may consider the loan to be in
default.
JATL is a special purpose company set up to widen, operate
and maintain a 49km road stretch on the National Highway 1
between Jalandhar and Amritsar - two towns located in Punjab,
under a 20-year concession. JATL is wholly owned by IAHL, which
in turn is a subsidiary of IVRCL Limited ('Fitch
A+(ind)'/ RWN).