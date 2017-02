(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has corrected its rating on Suncorp-Metway Ltd.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) A$735 million convertible preference share hybrid to 'A-' from 'N.R.' (not rated) because of an administrative error. On Sept. 14, 2011, we had erroneously withdrawn the rating on the issue. The rating now correctly reflects the issue credit rating assigned before the administrative error.