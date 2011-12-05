(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings says global auto manufacturers are in a better position now than in early 2009 to cope with a potential slowdown in 2012. However, risks remain high in some markets and some companies are better positioned than others to protect their credit profiles in a double-dip recession scenario or sharp slowdown. The full report compares global manufacturers' key credit metrics and potential risks to their earnings and cash generation for 2012. It also examines how new vehicle sales could develop in key markets, in particular how growth rates could slow in emerging markets, including China. Issuers reviewed in this report include Daimler AG, Fiat SpA, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Hyundai Motor Company, Jaguar Land Rover PLC, Kia Motors Corporation, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, Peugeot SA, Renault SA, Tata Motors Ltd, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Global Automotive Manufacturers

