Dec 05- Fitch Ratings says global auto manufacturers are in
a better position now than in early 2009 to cope with a
potential slowdown in 2012. However, risks remain high in some
markets and some companies are better positioned than others to
protect their credit profiles in a double-dip recession scenario
or sharp slowdown. The full report compares global
manufacturers' key credit metrics and potential risks to their
earnings and cash generation for 2012. It also examines how new
vehicle sales could develop in key markets, in particular how
growth rates could slow in emerging markets, including China.
Issuers reviewed in this report include Daimler AG,
Fiat SpA, Ford Motor Company, General Motors
Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Hyundai Motor
Company, Jaguar Land Rover PLC, Kia Motors
Corporation, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, Peugeot
SA, Renault SA, Tata Motors Ltd,
Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen Group.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Global
Automotive Manufacturers
