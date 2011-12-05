(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Indosolar Limited's (ISL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects defaults by ISL on its debt servicing obligations due to its strained liquidity position on account of a decline in the selling price for solar cells to below USD0.4/Watt during H1FY12 (end-September 2011) from USD1.4-USD1.5/Watt during FY11. The decline in price is because of the slowdown in demand from the European, US and domestic markets, leading to intense competition. As a result, solar cell production became unviable and was stopped by the company at its manufacturing facility at Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) in June 2011.

New solar power based capacity installations in India under Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission (JNNSM) have not taken off as expected. Further, the European governments including Britain and Germany have cut down solar power subsidies, and competition from Chinese companies has led to further demand slackening. Also, Italy has imposed a cap on the maximum solar capacity that can be installed under its subsidy programme. Please refer to Fitch's report, "Fitch: Solar Market Faces Two Tough Years", dated 28 November 2011.

The company's expansion plan of setting up a 200MW additional line for phase II has also been delayed. This is because out of the total committed capex of INR5.5bn, the company has not been able to tie up debt of INR1.25bn. Further, ISL has not yet received capital subsidy under the 'Special Incentive Package Scheme' (SIPS) of the government of India. The sanction and receipt of capital subsidy is linked to the threshold limit of INR10bn worth of capital investments. ISL expects to reach the INR10bn investment milestone in FY13 once the assembly line for phase II is capitalised.

The company has filed for corporate debt restructuring (CDR) package with its bankers. ISL expects to restart production as operating environment (improvement in end-product prices and increase in demand under JNNSM) and financial conditions (completion of debt restructuring and receipt of subsidy under SIPS) turn favourable.

Positive rating action may result if ISL's debt obligations are serviced on a timely basis for two consecutive quarters and restructuring of bank loans under CDR is completed.

Incorporated in 2006, ISL is a photovoltaic solar cell manufacturer in India. For FY11, the company reported revenues of INR5.8bn (FY10: INR1.3bn), an operating EBITDA of INR213m (FY10: a loss of INR205.5m) and a net loss of INR574m (FY10: a loss of INR663m). For H1FY12, the company reported revenues of INR763m, an EBITDA loss of INR954m and a net loss of INR1.4bn. The company had cash and cash balance of INR404m at end-H1FY12 (H1FY11: INR3,405m).

Rating actions on ISL:

- National Long-Term rating downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR2.75bn long-term bank loans: assigned a final rating of 'Fitch D(ind)'

- Proposed INR1.25bn long-term bank loan: 'Fitch BBB-(exp)(ind)'; rating withdrawn, as the company has not been able to tie up the amount.