(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Standard & Poor's said that its recent rating actions on the world's top banks reflect a recalibration of its view of the banking sector via application of its recently revised bank criteria.

This is one of the themes that emerges from application of the criteria on the world's top 37 banks on Nov. 29, 2011, said Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in the report, "What's Behind Our Ratings On The Top 37 Banks Following The Application Of Our New Criteria."

Other themes are:

-- The impact of application of the revised criteria is bigger for large universal banks than what we expect for all the banks we rate.

-- Credit ratings on global banks with "high" systemic importance are concentrated in the 'A' to 'AA-' range. Their stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) and issue ratings on regulatory capital securities show greater dispersion.

-- Sovereign risks are affecting bank creditworthiness through several areas of our revised methodology.

-- Despite wholesale funding pressures, most global European and U.S. banks have "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, largely because of the underlying support of central banks and governments.

-- Credit ratings already reflect our expectations for the balance sheets of the majority of the global banks to strengthen over the next 18-24 months to reach "adequate" capital and earnings.

"We apply our revised bank criteria at a time of relative weakness and uncertainty in the global banking industry and economy, particularly in Europe," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Scott Bugie. Over the past three months and prior to the actions on Nov. 29, 2011, Standard & Poor's lowered the credit ratings of several of the banks in the group of 37 global institutions, specifically in France, Italy, and Spain. This helps to explain why the revised methodology negatively affected U.S. and U.K. banks more than those in other countries.

Our credit outlook for almost half of the global banks is negative, reflecting pressure on sovereign creditworthiness in Italy, Japan, Spain, and the U.S., weakness in the global economy, and significant regulatory and market pressures in the global investment banking segment. The more direct links between sovereign and bank ratings under the revised methodology, notably in the approach to reflect potential future government support, tie the outlooks of large global banks with "high" systemic importance more closely to the outlooks on the sovereign credit rating. Further pressure on sovereign ratings around the world consequently will have direct impact on the ratings of large banks. Moreover, a significant deterioration in a national economy, a central government's creditworthiness, or the financial sector of a country, particularly in systemwide funding, could lead to a change in a country's BICRA group, and consequently the anchors of banks operating in the country.

If the current poor environment deteriorates further, it could be more difficult for many of the large global banks to meet projections for internal capital generation and thus for capital adequacy as reflected in our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratios. The potential for the downside scenario and its likely depressing impact on retained earnings and our projected RAC ratios is behind the negative outlooks of several banks.

"In the longer term, as they are phased in over the next several years, the tougher regulatory standards for capital adequacy and liquidity should benefit banks' stand-alone creditworthiness," Mr. Bugie said.

This may be countered by reduced potential government support for banks and may lead to a convergence of SACPs and issuer credit ratings. But between the uncertain and changeable environment for the global banking industry at the end of 2011, and an ideal future featuring a world of strongly capitalized and highly liquid banks, lies a prolonged period of uncertainty and risk.