(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05- Standard & Poor's said that its recent rating
actions on the world's top banks reflect a recalibration of its
view of the banking sector via application of its recently
revised bank criteria.
This is one of the themes that emerges from application of
the criteria on the world's top 37 banks on Nov. 29, 2011, said
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services in the report, "What's Behind
Our Ratings On The Top 37 Banks Following The Application Of Our
New Criteria."
Other themes are:
-- The impact of application of the revised criteria is
bigger for large universal banks than what we expect for all the
banks we rate.
-- Credit ratings on global banks with "high" systemic
importance are concentrated in the 'A' to 'AA-' range. Their
stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) and issue ratings on
regulatory capital securities show greater dispersion.
-- Sovereign risks are affecting bank creditworthiness
through several areas of our revised methodology.
-- Despite wholesale funding pressures, most global European
and U.S. banks have "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity,
largely because of the underlying support of central banks and
governments.
-- Credit ratings already reflect our expectations for the
balance sheets of the majority of the global banks to strengthen
over the next 18-24 months to reach "adequate" capital and
earnings.
"We apply our revised bank criteria at a time of relative
weakness and uncertainty in the global banking industry and
economy, particularly in Europe," said Standard & Poor's credit
analyst Scott Bugie. Over the past three months and prior to the
actions on Nov. 29, 2011, Standard & Poor's lowered the credit
ratings of several of the banks in the group of 37 global
institutions, specifically in France, Italy, and Spain. This
helps to explain why the revised methodology negatively affected
U.S. and U.K. banks more than those in other countries.
Our credit outlook for almost half of the global banks is
negative, reflecting pressure on sovereign creditworthiness in
Italy, Japan, Spain, and the U.S., weakness in the global
economy, and significant regulatory and market pressures in the
global investment banking segment. The more direct links between
sovereign and bank ratings under the revised methodology,
notably in the approach to reflect potential future government
support, tie the outlooks of large global banks with "high"
systemic importance more closely to the outlooks on the
sovereign credit rating. Further pressure on sovereign ratings
around the world consequently will have direct impact on the
ratings of large banks. Moreover, a significant deterioration in
a national economy, a central government's creditworthiness, or
the financial sector of a country, particularly in systemwide
funding, could lead to a change in a country's BICRA group, and
consequently the anchors of banks operating in the country.
If the current poor environment deteriorates further, it
could be more difficult for many of the large global banks to
meet projections for internal capital generation and thus for
capital adequacy as reflected in our risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratios. The potential for the downside scenario and its likely
depressing impact on retained earnings and our projected RAC
ratios is behind the negative outlooks of several banks.
"In the longer term, as they are phased in over the next
several years, the tougher regulatory standards for capital
adequacy and liquidity should benefit banks' stand-alone
creditworthiness," Mr. Bugie said.
This may be countered by reduced potential government
support for banks and may lead to a convergence of SACPs and
issuer credit ratings. But between the uncertain and changeable
environment for the global banking industry at the end of 2011,
and an ideal future featuring a world of strongly capitalized
and highly liquid banks, lies a prolonged period of uncertainty
and risk.