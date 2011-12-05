(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 05- Recommendations by the Association of Financial Markets in Europe for increased
disclosure by speculative-grade issuers, if widely adopted, will aid the development of the
European high-yield bond market.
Greater transparency and liquidity will improve bond market access for Europe's
speculative-grade corporate borrowers, potentially reducing their reliance on banks.
Institutional investors demand more transparency, protection and portfolio risk management
frameworks than legacy buy-and-hold lending banks or collateralised loan obligations (CLOs).
The European speculative-grade corporate market is primarily bank funded - with a
substantial portion of leveraged buyout credits funded by banks directly or through CLOs. The
withdrawal of wholesale funding sources for banks and CLOs as well as the EU mandate to raise
European banks' minimum capital ratios will significantly reduce loan market funding to
speculative-grade corporates.
In contrast to the deep and liquid US HY loan and bond market, the European market for
corporate credit reflects longstanding and entrenched banking relationships supported by
national and self-regulatory frameworks. The result is a private market, with more bespoke
characteristics and limited reporting standards.
The extent to which the AFME proposals are taken up in the short term will depend on the
supply and demand balance in the market, and the willingness of banks and issuers to adopt terms
that may increase liquidity and market access but potentially complicate future workouts and
recovery efforts.
In the current weak environment, companies forced to seek alternatives from legacy-lending
relationships are likely to do all they can to attract buyers when windows for issuance open.
The key test will be whether this new market practice can survive a stronger demand environment.
The recommendations include making available details of loan and inter-creditor arrangements
to bondholders in an offering memorandum. They also provide for the inclusion of primary
financial statements in companies' annual and quarterly reports, similar to standard features of
registered US SEC issuers.