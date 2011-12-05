(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russia-based gold and silver producer OJSC Polymetal's (Polymetal) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B+' from 'B' and its National Long-term rating to 'A-(rus)' from 'BBB(rus)' and affirmed its Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'B'. The Outlook for all the Long-term ratings is Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings as they are no longer considered relevant for Fitch's coverage.

The upgrade reflects the positive progress the company has made in diversifying its reserve base whilst maintaining a good average mine life at existing operations of around 13 years. Polymetal expects to start commissioning of its new hydrometallurgical plant in Amursk in December 2011. A successful commissioning of this plant will further strengthen the company's operating profile, as it will allow the bulk processing of refractory ores from Albazino and Mayskoye gold deposits located in the Russian Far East with acceptable recovery rates.

Key constraints on the ratings include the high volatility of gold and (especially) silver prices, the high correlation between prices of the two commodities, and the sensitivity of company's future financial results and credit metrics to price changes. Operating activity in the Russian Far East, a region with poor infrastructure and severe climate conditions, bears additional risks and may lead to an underestimation of required capex and schedule setbacks relative to the stated development budgets and timelines. Factors like gold and silver yield grades, exchange rate fluctuations and cost inflation are outside the company's control.

Fitch has concerns about the company's increasing cash costs. In 2010, the company's average cash costs increased by 19% compared with 2009 yoy to USD571/oz of gold equivalent, and in H111 - to USD671/oz of gold equivalent.

Polymetal's liquidity position is adequate. Fitch expects the company to be free cash flow neutral in 2011 and also considers that it should be able to refinance maturing loans with new facilities should it choose to do so. Fitch expects the company to remain free cash flow neutral in 2012-2013.

For FY2011, Fitch estimates a 40% increase in revenues to around USD1.3bn with an EBITDAR margin of approximately 48% compared with 44% in FY2010, driven mostly by increase of prices. Funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage is projected at around 1.6x as at end-2011 compared with 2.4x at end-2010, and anticipated to increase to 1.8x-2.1x by end-2012.

Company's creditworthiness would benefit from FFO gross leverage remaining below 2.0x on a sustainable basis, positive free cash flow across the cycle and development of significant operations in lower risk mining jurisdictions outside Russia.

With output of 13.5m oz of silver in 9M11, Polymetal is one of the top five primary silver producers in the world. The company is also one of the leading Russian gold producers with output of 0.307m oz in 9M11. Polymetal's asset portfolio contains more than 50 licenses for deposits, located in Russia and Kazakhstan.