July 02 - Fitch Ratings explains in a series of recently-published
reports that the prolonged economic weakness in European economies is eroding
the core stability of the infrastructure sector. The medium term prospects for
specific infrastructure assets vary significantly and are determined by a
combination of the economic and political dynamics of the host country and the
relative importance of the asset's role.
The prospects for two types of infrastructure asset in particular have weakened
since Fitch published its EMEA infrastructure outlooks in December 2011.
Firstly, the Outlook for large mature transportation networks in southern Europe
is revised to Negative (from Stable). Until recently these assets had
experienced reasonable traffic resilience considering the severity of the
economic downturn. However, the second wave of traffic declines, reflecting the
current double-dip recession, is now affecting even these stronger players.
Secondly, the Outlook for European renewable energy projects is revised to
Stable / Negative (from Stable). Fitch continues to expect that European
governments will not apply retroactive cuts to the frameworks incentivising
renewable energy projects. However, the increased pressures on public and
private budgets in a number of European countries could result in some
governments enacting short-term measures to provide temporary relief from the
liquidity issues created by onerous incentives.
Overall, Fitch has a Negative Outlook on assets which are exposed to weak
underlying economic demand without having the market position to support
volumes. Examples would include transportation assets which perform a secondary
role in the sector, those located in southern European countries or those
exposed to significant near term refinancing risk. The UK pub sector would also
fall into this category although Fitch has observed a divergence in performance
between tenanted and managed estates. Finally, the thermal power sector is
experiencing very tight margins due to a combination of weak power demand growth
coupled with high gas prices.
A further driver for Negative Outlooks is the deteriorating finances of many
public sector counterparties. This is relevant for the UK care home sector,
which relies significantly on public sector referrals without the benefit of
long term contracts and which is facing downward pricing pressure. It is also a
risk for transportation or social infrastructure projects with revenue streams
based on availability payments from the public sector. Fitch has already
observed revenue payment delays in some Spanish road projects. The payment
record of grantors on UK social infrastructure projects has remained strong so
far. A further consequence of public sector financial stress is an increase in
the risk that regulatory frameworks for infrastructure may be renegotiated or
otherwise altered. This is particularly a risk for solar power projects which
are increasingly perceived as expensive luxuries.
Finally, the need to refinance looming debt maturities for highly leveraged
regional airports and care home operators presents significant risk. This
situation is amplified, particularly for companies traditionally reliant on bank
debt, by the reduced appetite of European banks to provide long term debt
capital.
Rating outlooks for some companies affected by these factors may still be stable
in cases where either the companies retain sufficient financial flexibility or
where Fitch considers that it has already taken sufficient rating action to
accommodate foreseeable stress.
Fitch maintains Stable Outlooks on a variety of asset classes: Large hub
airports, mature toll-road networks, diversified seaports and essential rail
links in economies where downturn has been milder are still showing resilient
performance; liquefied natural gas and oil producers are benefiting from
continued strong oil prices, albeit lower than the peaks of 2011; the medium
term profitability of many thermal power plants should be supported by the need
for substantial investment to meet government environmental targets and to
replace ageing plants; and finally, the operating and financial performance of
UK social infrastructure projects as well as the payment record of the public
sector grantors there has been good.
Fitch's EMEA rating outlooks for infrastructure sectors are as follows:
EMEA Transportation (Stable / Negative)
EMEA Energy (Stable / Negative)
UK Social Infrastructure (Stable)
UK Whole Business Healthcare (Negative)
UK Whole Business Pubs (Stable / Negative)
The published reports can be found at www.fitchratings.com.