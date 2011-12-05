(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 05- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.'s (Starwood) 'BB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Positive Outlook are unaffected by the board's approval of a $250 million share repurchase authorization, which was announced on Dec. 1.

Fitch anticipated there was a good likelihood that Starwood would restart a share repurchase program after meeting the maturity of its 7.875% notes (May 2012 maturity date), assuming there was no disruption to the lodging recovery. In November, the company announced plans to exercise the redemption option on the 2012 notes, which have $605 million of principal outstanding. The redemption will occur on Dec. 15 of this year.

Thus, Fitch views the debt repayment and share repurchase authorization as an acceleration of events that were expected to occur in 2012. The Positive Outlook continues to indicate that there is a good likelihood Starwood's IDR will be upgraded to investment grade in 2012.

Lodging demand trends continue on a solid recovery trajectory despite heightened global macro-economic risk stemming from European sovereign debt concerns and a China slowdown. However, the tenuous global economic outlook remains a primary concern for the highly cyclical lodging industry. In line with Fitch's expectations, Starwood has outperformed the broader lodging market, due in part to Starwood's greater exposure to luxury, upper upscale, and urban market segments and international markets.

U.S. RevPAR growth in 2011 of 8.0% year-to-date (YTD) through November 26th has been better than Fitch's original 2011 outlook of 5 - 7%. Starwood posted RevPAR gains of 14.4% worldwide and 8.0% in North America YTD through Q3.

For 2012, Fitch's current industrywide outlook in the U.S. incorporates further RevPAR growth in the 4-5% range with RevPAR in international markets growing slightly faster. Absent a deterioration of Fitch's current macro outlook, Fitch expects Starwood to outperform the industry again in 2012, given its market exposure and the current stage of the cycle. Starwood has provided company-specific worldwide RevPAR guidance of 4% to 8%.

The attractive lodging supply outlook provides cushion to downside scenarios. U.S. supply growth will be well less than 1% through at least 2012-2013. This contrasts the situation during the recent recession when supply growth was peaking at more than 3% in 2008-2009.

As of Q3 2011, Starwood's consolidated lease-adjusted leverage was 3.6x and its core lease-adjusted leverage (excluding profit and debt from its consumer financing business) was 3.4x.

Pro-forma for the redemption activity and the timeshare receivables securitization completed in November, Fitch calculates consolidated lease-adjusted leverage of 3.2x and core lease-adjusted leverage of 2.8x. Fitch's base case incorporates EBITDA growth, which could provide another one-quarter to one-half turn of deleveraging over the next 12 - 18 months.

Starwood's solid liquidity profile provides flexibility for the share repurchase authorization. The company had roughly $1 billion of unrestricted cash at the end of Q3 2011 and approximately $1.3 billion of availability under its $1.5 billion credit facility due 2013. Fitch calculates Starwood's proforma Q3 unrestricted cash balance of roughly $500 million, adjusting for: (1) $200 million of proceeds from the receivables securization in November, (2) the $605 million bond redemption expected to be completed in December, and (3) $95 million in dividends to be paid in December.

Fitch has maintained modest expectations with respect to proceeds from Bal Harbour residential unit sales. Therefore, successful closings from the Bal Harbour project will provide additional liquidity support relative to Fitch's expectations. Additionally, the completion of the project bolsters the company's forward free cash flow profile. Starwood's LTM free cash flow was roughly $370 million as of Sept. 30, 2011.

The company's maturity profile is manageable. Starwood has $500 million of notes that come due in 2013, which it should be able to pay down in cash, re-finance fully with debt, or a combination of both. Fitch's ratings/Outlook incorporated expectations that Starwood's 2012 notes would be paid fully with cash, but there is more flexibility with respect to the 2013 notes. Starwood has delevered meaningfully toward targeted investment grade levels and Fitch expects further EBIDTA growth next year.

The company also has maturities of $500 million and $450 million in 2014 and 2015, respectively, so it is likely the company will access the capital markets opportunistically. Starwood maintained strong capital market access through the recession with sizable bond issuances in 2008 (May) and 2009 (Feb. and Nov.), which Fitch views positively with respect to refinancing risk in downside scenarios.

Fitch currently rates Starwood as follows:

--IDR 'BB+';

--Senior unsecured credit facility 'BB+';

--Senior unsecured notes 'BB+'.