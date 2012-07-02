MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
July 02 Portugal Telecom
* Moody's Portugal Telecom's dividend cut and refinancing extension are credit positive
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Says signs 13 year mortgage loan agreement for 2.5 million euros ($2.6 million) with Banco Sabadell Source text: http://bit.ly/2lK0U6s
* Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: