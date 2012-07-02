(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Petroliam
Nasional Bhd. (PETRONAS: foreign currency A-/Stable/--; local currency A/Stable/--;
axAAA/--) are not affected by the company's agreement to acquire Progress Energy Resources Corp
. (unrated). We do not expect the proposed investment to affect PETRONAS' debt
leverage. This is because the company is likely to use cash for the initial
investment of approximately C$5.5 billion including convertible debentures.
PETRONAS' financial risk profile is "minimal" and the company has "strong"
liquidity, as defined in our criteria, with cash (including restricted cash
related to financing arrangements) and fund investments of Malaysian ringgit
164.6 billion (about US$53.6 billion) as of March 31, 2012.
PETRONAS' stand-alone credit profile is better than our expectation for the
current rating. However, the company is sensitive to government intervention
given its critical role and integral link with the government. We have
therefore equalized the long-term rating on PETRONAS with the sovereign credit
rating on Malaysia (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency
A/Stable/A-1; axAAA/axA-1+).