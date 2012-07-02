(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Anheuser Busch InBev's (ABI) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The senior unsecured ratings of the debt of ABI's subsidiaries
Anheuser Busch InBev Worldwide Inc, Brandbrew S.A. and Anheuser-Busch
Companies Inc are also affirmed
at 'A'/'F1'.
The affirmation follows ABI's announcement that it will be buying 50% of leading
Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo S.A.B. de C.V. for a net cash disbursement,
following asset divestments of USD1.85bn and an equity portion of the price of
USD1.5bn, of USD14.2bn.
Thanks to its free cash flow (FCF; USD6bn in 2011) generation, Fitch calculates
that ABI should be in a position to see an only marginal increase in leverage
following the transaction.
ABI's lease adjusted net debt / operating EBITDAR is expected to drop to 2.0x at
YE12 and return to this level at YE14, despite a temporary increase to
potentially up to 2.1x-2.3x during 2013 as a result of the USD14.0bn
disbursement.
Modelo, which had EBITDA of USD2.1bn in 2012 and paid a dividend of
approximately USD0.7bn to ABI, generated a pre-dividend FCF of USD1.6bn, which
will contribute to enhance ABI's FCF from 2013.
Through the acquisition - which is expected to close during Q113, ABI will gain
access to the growing, duopolistic Mexican market and should, other than in the
US, be able to further exploit the exports potential of the well known Corona
brand, which is already present in many markets of the world. Additionally,
Fitch is confident that under the ownership of ABI, Grupo Modelo's EBITDA margin
of just under 30% in 2011 may grow thanks to cost synergies closer towards ABI's
39% margin.