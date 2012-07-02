(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Rating Action
On July 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' long-term issuer rating
and 'ruA' Russia national scale rating on Russia's Vologda Oblast. The ratings were subsequently
withdrawn at the issuer's request. At the point of withdrawal, the outlook was stable.
At the same time, we affirmed and then withdrew our 'B' and 'ruA' issue
ratings and '3' recovery rating on the oblast's RUB2.51 billion bond.
Rationale
The ratings were constrained by revenue volatility as a result of high
exposure to the steel industry, low revenue and spending flexibility, and weak
budgetary performance, in turn leading to debt accumulation and mounting debt
service. They were, however, supported by the high likelihood of strong
federal support and the oblast's own modest contingent liabilities.
At the point of withdrawal, the stable outlook reflected our view that
additional support from the federal government and management's
cost-containment agenda for 2012 would counterbalance what we believed would
be an only modest recovery of tax and nontax revenues over the medium term.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn
To From
Vologda Oblast
Issuer Credit Rating NR/NR B/Stable/--
Russia National Scale NR/NR ruA/--/--
Senior Unsecured NR B
Senior Unsecured NR ruA
Recovery Rating NR 3 3