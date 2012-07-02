(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 02 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned an 'A- (sf)' preliminary rating to the class A notes to be issued by GAMMA's Atlantes Finance No. 5 transaction.

-- The transaction is backed by a portfolio of consumer loan and auto financing receivables originated by BANIF and Banif Mais.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A- (sf)' credit rating to the EUR158.3 million class A notes to be issued by GAMMA Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A.'s (GAMMA) Atlantes Finance No. 5 transaction. At the same time, GAMMA will also issue unrated class B, C, and S notes of EUR39.6 million, EUR9.9 million, and EUR18.6 million, respectively (see list below).