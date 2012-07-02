(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 02 -
Ratings -- Birmingham Airport Holdings Ltd. ----------------------- 02-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Feb-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
08-Jan-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
