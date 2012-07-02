(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Economic measures and better prospects for political participation are
helping address popular demands and restoring stability to the domestic
political landscape, in our view.
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on our long-term sovereign
credit ratings on Oman to stable from negative.
-- We view Oman's net external and general government asset positions as
substantial; we are therefore affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term
ratings on Oman.
Rating Action
On July 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the
Sultanate of Oman to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our
'A/A-1' long- and short-term sovereign ratings on the Sultanate. Oman's
transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains 'AA-'.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that political reforms and economic
measures are helping address popular demands and restoring stability to the
domestic environment. The ratings are supported by Oman's substantial net
external and general government asset positions and prudent investment
policies, and constrained by, in our view, a heavy dependence on hydrocarbons,
political risk, and a challenging demographic profile--60% of the Omani
population is under the age of 25 (source: 2010 census data). Oman, similar to
other sovereigns in the Gulf Cooperation Council, is subject to geopolitical
risk. This is somewhat mitigated by the country's strong alliances with
international powers, as well as its ability to maintain a neutral and
independent stance in the region.
The government responded to the unrest by giving large handouts to the Omani
population in wages and benefits, and by committing to the creation of up to
75,000 jobs. We expect a significant share of these to be generated in the
public sphere. According to our base-case scenario, we anticipate that social
spending will rise during 2012-2015, but that the government's resources will
be sufficient to manage this increase without incurring a weakening in its
fiscal buffers.
Currently, Omanis account for only 14% of employment in the private sector;
most private-sector employees are foreign nationals. Providing young people
with employment opportunities outside the public sector would require far more
of the jobs in the private sector to be filled by Omanis.
Oman has witnessed some reforms in the political sphere over the past year.
The Shura Council was granted legislative and regulatory role which is
improving political participation to some extent, and introducing some checks
and balances into the system.
Sultan Qaboos, Oman's ruling monarch for 41 years, has championed these
changes. His vision has helped the country accomplish impressive development
credentials. We remain concerned, however, over the lack of clarity regarding
the succession and the sultan's overarching role in a number of institutional
functions, which raises the risks regarding the continuity and predictability
of policy making.
While the political transition and changing rule of the Shura Council have
been broadly successful, social discourse remains focused on labor issues. The
country recently witnessed labor strikes in a number of sectors including the
oil industry. For example, in May 2012, 400 oil sector workers protested
because of their labor conditions and were initially dismissed from their
jobs. In this instance, the Shura Council and the government helped negotiate
a settlement between labor leaders and the industry, and the workers returned
to their posts. In our opinion, the government and Shura Council are likely to
continue to play a mediating role in labor relations.
Despite the popular unrest during February-May 2011, the economy grew strongly
in 2011, by an estimated 5.5%. The growth was primarily based on strong public
and private consumption. The hydrocarbon sector was also an important
contributor to growth last year--oil production rose to 885,000 barrels per
day (bpd) from 865,000 bpd in 2010. Moreover, Oman's average oil export price
rose to $103 per barrel from $77 per barrel in 2010, bolstering government
foreign currency revenues significantly. We expect economic growth to remain
at around 5% in 2012, boosted by high government spending coupled with high
private consumption and investment.
The strong oil windfall in 2011 helped bolster the government's financial
buffer. The fiscal surplus reached 7% in 2011 (including oil revenues allotted
to the various investment and savings funds and the government's investment
income). The 50% increase in the government's revenues from hydrocarbon was
more than sufficient to offset a 44% increase in current spending. This
increase included higher outlays for wages and social and employment benefits
in line with the measures taken last year in the aftermath of the social
unrest.
Despite the increase in the public sector wage bill and the full year effect
from the increases in social and unemployment benefits instituted last year,
we expect the fiscal surplus this year to reach around 5% of GDP, contingent
on Oman's oil export price averaging around $100 per barrel for the year as a
whole. We have excluded from our base-case scenario any resources from the
Gulf Cooperation Council Development Fund since the fund does not appear to be
capitalized yet. We estimate the general government's net asset position at
around 67% of GDP in 2012. On the external balance, we expect the current
account surplus to reach 10% of GDP in 2012, compared with 14% in 2011.
In our baseline scenario, the government's hydrocarbon-dominated revenue base
is more than sufficient to cover the higher social spending outlays that we
have factored in during 2012-2015. Nonetheless, we remain concerned that a
sharp and sustained deterioration in the country's terms of trade--for
example, through a sharp decline in the oil export price--could weaken public
finances tangibly, forcing the government to tap its external assets to meet
public spending needs.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the domestic political environment
has generally stabilized. The government's fiscal performance is expected to
remain favorable over the forecast period allowing it sufficient room to
address the higher social spending expected over the ratings horizon. We could
lower the ratings if political pressures intensify or if we see a sustained
weakening in fiscal performance, as might occur following a sharp decline in
the oil price.
Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if the underpinnings of economic
growth strengthen, raising per capita income levels and improving
diversification prospects.
