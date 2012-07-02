(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Higher Education Securitised Investment No.1 plc
(Thesis), a transaction backed by student loans, as follows:
GBP29.4m Class A3 notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RR 40%
GBP7.9m Class A4 notes affirmed at 'CCCsf'; RR 40%
Fitch affirms the current rating on the notes as the transaction keeps
performing roughly in line with Fitch's latest expectations. The 'CCCsf' rating
reflects the uncertainty as to the full repayment of the A3 and A4 classes of
notes, which in Fitch's opinion no longer benefits from any sizeable margin of
safety.
The class A3 and A4 notes, which are equally ranking in the priority of
payments, currently benefit from a credit enhancement of 7.8%, or 5.6% if the
balance of the arrears provisioning ledger is removed from the supporting
assets. Based on a forward-looking projection incorporating a monthly default
rate of 0.5%, a monthly payment rate of 1.5%, and a reversion of 30% of the
deferred loans to repayment status, Fitch found that the class A3 and A4 notes
would be recovered for only around 40% of their balance as of May 2012.
Fitch noted the existence of excess interest in the transaction since around
mid-2010, causing a net redemption of the interest accrual facility, which funds
the interest due and unpaid under the non-defaulted loans of the portfolio. The
reasons for such excess interest are currently unclear however, given the very
large majority of the loan portfolio is deferment status; as a result Fitch did
not give any credit to such excess interest in its analysis. The origins of the
excess interest are being investigated by the transaction servicer and the cash
manager.
The loan portfolio now comprises around 78.8% of deferred loans, 9.2% of loans
in repayment status without arrears, and 12% of loans in repayment status with
arrears. The large proportion of deferred loans does not in itself impair the
transaction, as the UK government is essentially committed to compensate the
issuer for any such loan still outstanding 25 years after origination, if not in
arrears. The government compensation covers the unpaid interest accrued on the
loans, and recapitalised as a result; this protects the transaction against
carry costs. The UK government would also pay a subsidy to the transaction in
case the rate of accrual of the liabilities (based on Libor) was to exceed the
rate of accrual of the assets (based on RPI). The impairment of the rated notes
may arise from defaults on loans in repayment status, or on loans currently on
deferment and moving to repayment status as a result of the borrower's improving
income. Given the current economic context and employment prospects for
graduates in the UK, deferred loans seem unlikely to switch massively to
repayment status seems; however, Fitch believes the risk that some of them would
do, cannot be disregarded. The current impairment of the junior, non-rated notes
in the transaction comes essentially from the cumulative defaults of around
GBP111m to date, the equivalent of 10.9% of the closing portfolio balance.
Thesis is a securitisation of floating-rate student loan receivables, originated
in the UK by the government-owned Student Loan Company Limited, with a final
legal maturity date on 30 April 2028.