(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 02 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Brazil-based oil
and gas producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes S.A. (OGX: B/Stable/--) are not
affected by the company's recent announcement of lower production in the Tubarao Azul Field.
The new flow rate of 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) is down
from between 4,000 and 18,000 boed. The ratings on OGX already incorporate the
company's preoperational phase, the project's execution risk, and resulting
uncertainties regarding its ability to achieve expected production levels
during the next two years. Ramping up production continues to be its main
risk. We still expect weak financial results and credit metrics during 2012
with marginal positive EBITDA generation and a gradual recovery throughout
2013; but OGX will remain highly leveraged. Our rating incorporates a
conservative production scenario. We assume that the company will be able to
produce at least 40,000 boed in 2013. On the other hand, the company does not
have any significant debt maturities until 2018 when the $2.6 billion bond is
due. As of March 31, 2012, OGX had $3.6 billion in cash. We will continue
monitoring the company's production. Any further delays in production ramp up
affecting OGX's cash generation and thus cash flow protection measures could
pressure the rating.