Dec 06- Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that its outlook for UK pub and healthcare whole business securitisations (WBS) is predominantly negative for 2012, with a few issuer-specific exceptions.

"The negative outlook for whole business securitisations is driven by several factors," says Stefan Baatz, Senior Director in Fitch's Global Infrastructure team in London. "First, the challenging outlook for the UK economy and a consequently weak labour market, coupled with rising commodity prices will have a negative impact, in particular on the pub sector. In addition, Fitch expects the government's austerity measures to put revenues and margins under pressure, in particular for healthcare providers exposed to local authority funding and the NHS. Job losses in the public sector could further curtail the already fragile level of consumer discretionary spending, compromising both pub performance and potentially self-pay healthcare revenues."

However, Fitch believes that some transactions will continue to weather such unfavourable macro events better than others. The well performing and more specialised private healthcare operators (e.g. nursing home operator Barchester) and the well-managed food-led pubs (e.g. Mitchells & Butlers ) are expected to be more resilient. Despite their different targeted sectors, these operators all share many key characteristics: strong brands, good geographical spread, economies of scale, strong positioning in higher profitability segments, and best of class operations. On the other hand, the tenanted pub model (e.g. Punch Taverns tenanted pubs) as well as the debt-laden elderly care homes - notably those which are more reliant on local authorities (such as HC-One, the Southern Cross successor) - will be in a disadvantaged position relative to its competitors. This will lead to a stronger tiering among WBS transactions.

Given the diversity within the universe of Fitch-rated WBS transactions, rating actions have not followed the same path across sub-sectors. However, the key trend is that pub ratings have increasingly been downgraded (mainly due to criteria changes but also as a consequence of further deteriorating performance in some cases) whereas those for the healthcare sector have been more resilient due to its fundamentally solid long-term demand prospects. Although transaction-specific issues resulted in some negative rating actions within the care home sector as well. The rating Outlooks are predominantly Negative, in line with the sector outlook.

The report, entitled '2012 Outlook: UK Whole Business Securitisation' is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: UK Whole Business Securitisation

