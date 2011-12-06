(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06- Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that its outlook for UK pub and
healthcare whole business securitisations (WBS) is predominantly negative for 2012, with a few
issuer-specific exceptions.
"The negative outlook for whole business securitisations is driven by several factors," says
Stefan Baatz, Senior Director in Fitch's Global Infrastructure team in London. "First, the
challenging outlook for the UK economy and a consequently weak labour market, coupled with
rising commodity prices will have a negative impact, in particular on the pub sector. In
addition, Fitch expects the government's austerity measures to put revenues and margins under
pressure, in particular for healthcare providers exposed to local authority funding and the NHS.
Job losses in the public sector could further curtail the already fragile level of consumer
discretionary spending, compromising both pub performance and potentially self-pay healthcare
revenues."
However, Fitch believes that some transactions will continue to weather such unfavourable
macro events better than others. The well performing and more specialised private healthcare
operators (e.g. nursing home operator Barchester) and the well-managed food-led pubs (e.g.
Mitchells & Butlers ) are expected to be more resilient. Despite their different
targeted sectors, these operators all share many key characteristics: strong brands, good
geographical spread, economies of scale, strong positioning in higher profitability segments,
and best of class operations. On the other hand, the tenanted pub model (e.g. Punch Taverns
tenanted pubs) as well as the debt-laden elderly care homes - notably those which are
more reliant on local authorities (such as HC-One, the Southern Cross successor) - will be in a
disadvantaged position relative to its competitors. This will lead to a stronger tiering among
WBS transactions.
Given the diversity within the universe of Fitch-rated WBS transactions, rating actions have
not followed the same path across sub-sectors. However, the key trend is that pub ratings have
increasingly been downgraded (mainly due to criteria changes but also as a consequence of
further deteriorating performance in some cases) whereas those for the healthcare sector have
been more resilient due to its fundamentally solid long-term demand prospects. Although
transaction-specific issues resulted in some negative rating actions within the care home sector
as well. The rating Outlooks are predominantly Negative, in line with the sector outlook.
The report, entitled '2012 Outlook: UK Whole Business Securitisation' is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: UK Whole Business Securitisation
here