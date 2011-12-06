(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised or affirmed its ratings on 34 of Asia Pacific's financial institutions after applying new ratings criteria for banks, which was published on Nov. 9, 2011.

This release follows several announcements by Standard & Poor's since Nov. 29, 2011, including: Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To Asia-Pacific's Major Banks And Their Subsidiaries (Dec. 1, 2011), and Standard & Poor's Applies Its Revised Bank Criteria To 37 Of The Largest Rated Banks And Certain Subsidiaries (Nov. 29 2011).

Below we list the ratings on these banks and their relevant subsidiaries that result from the application of our new criteria. Korea Exchange Bank's CreditWatch placement additionally reflects the recent announcement of the agreement signed by Hana Financial Group to acquire Korea Exchange Bank. We will review all ratings that are placed on CreditWatch within 90 days.

We will publish individual research updates on each bank group identified below, including a list of ratings on affiliated rated entities, as well as the ratings by debt type--senior, subordinated, junior subordinated, and preferred stock. The research updates will be available at www.standardandpoors.com/AI4FI and on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Ratings on specific issues will be available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal and www.standardandpoors.com following release.