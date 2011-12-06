RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
RATINGS LIST
(NOTE: Parent banks in upper case, subsidiaries in title case)
Issuer credit rating
To From
HANA BANK
A/Stable/A-1 A-/Stable/A-2
KOOKMIN BANK
A/Stable/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
KOREA EXCHANGE BANK
BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
SHINHAN BANK
A/Stable/A-1 A-/Stable/A-2
Shinhan Card Co.
BBB+/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
BBB+/Stable/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2
Woori Bank
A-/Stable/A-2 A-/Stable/A-2