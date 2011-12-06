(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned ratings to Fosse Master Issuer's series 2011-2 notes.
-- This is the ninth issuance from the Fosse master trust.
-- A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over U.K. properties
collateralize the notes.
-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating U.K. RMBS. However,
these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future U.K.
RMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may
affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to
Fosse Master Issuer PLC's mortgage-backed notes series 2011-2 (see list below).
In addition, Fosse Master Issuer issued subordinated unrated
class Z notes. The general reserve fund decrease in percentage terms to 3.74%
from 4.07% prior to the 2011-2 issuance. Overall credit enhancement is 18.1% for
the class A notes, as further class Z notes were issued. On the closing date,
Fosse purchased additional collateral in connection with this transaction.
This transaction is the ninth issuance from the Fosse master trust. The
mortgage collateral pool at closing increase to approximately GBP19.7 billion.
A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England,
Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland collateralize the notes. Alliance &
Leicester PLC (whose assets and liabilities Santander UK PLC assumed
in May 2010) historically originated all of the loans in the trust.
Subsequently, credit policy and risk management at Alliance & Leicester were
aligned with those of Santander UK , to the extent possible given the system
constraints.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
We have assigned the ratings to the class A notes to be issued by Fosse
Master Issuer, based on our criteria for rating U.K. residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS). However, these criteria are under review (see "Request For
Comment: U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Sept. 15, 2011).
As highlighted in the Sept. 15 Request For Comment, we are soliciting
feedback from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our U.K.
RMBS criteria. We will evaluate the market feedback, which may result in further
changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS
criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect
the ratings on all outstanding notes in the master trust.
Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating U.K. RMBS, we will
continue to rate and surveil these transactions using our existing criteria (see
"Related Criteria And Research").
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit
rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
