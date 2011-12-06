(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Santander Totta SGPS (Santander Totta) and its bank subsidiary's (Banco Santander Totta SA ; BST) Long and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'A' and 'F1' from 'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively and their Viability Ratings (VR) to 'bb-' from 'bb'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative.

The rating actions follow the downgrade of Portugal's sovereign rating to 'BB+'/Negative from 'BBB-' (see "Fitch Downgrades Portugal to 'BB+', Outlook Negative," dated 23 November 2011 on www.fitchratings.com). The Negative Outlooks are in line with that on the Spanish parent bank (Banco Santander 'AA-'/Negative) and Portugal's sovereign. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The downgrade of the banks' IDRs reflect Fitch's view that while the probability of support from Banco Santander is extremely high (the banks' Support Ratings have been affirmed at '1'), the weakening economic outlook and deteriorating risk profile of Portugal and its financial sector mean Fitch no longer considers it appropriate to equalise Santander Totta and BST's ratings with those of their ultimate parent, Banco Santander.

Fitch has also downgraded the two banks' VRs to reflect the agency's expectations that further pressure on funding and liquidity will prevail due to continued strong wholesale funding constraints and deposit competition. Despite an improvement, helped by loan reduction and good deposit growth, Santander Totta's net loans/deposits ratio as per Bank of Portugal remains above the average for the largest Portuguese banks at 145% at end-Q311. The bank will have to further improve this ratio in order to meet the 120% mark by end-2014 required by the Bank of Portugal under the IMF/EU support package.

In addition, escalating credit quality issues due to Portugal's weak economic environment and prospects will place further pressure on asset quality, profitability and hence internal capital generation. However, Fitch recognises Santander Totta's good retail franchise and comparatively better asset quality indicators than its domestic peers. Its non-performing loan ratio (under Bank of Portugal's more stringent definition) was 2.34% at end-Q311.

While Santander's Totta's cost base benefits from being part of Banco Santander, lower revenues, particularly net interest revenue, affected its cost/income ratio which deteriorated to 61% in Q311 from 50% in 2010. Together with higher loan impairment charges, this resulted in a decline of its operating ROAA to 0.38% (0.86% in 2010).

Fitch expects Santander Totta to meet the higher regulatory capital requirements. However, like its peers, this is necessary to counteract further loan quality deterioration and its significant Portuguese sovereign debt exposure (79% of equity at end-Q311).

The ratings actions are as follows:

Santander Totta SGPS:

Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'

Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

BST:

Long-term IDR downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'

Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb'

Individual Rating affirmed at 'C/D'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Senior debt downgraded to 'A' from 'AA-'

Commercial paper and short-term debt downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'

Preference shares unaffected at 'BB+'

The rating impact, if any, from the above rating actions on Portuguese banks' securitisation transactions and covered bonds will be detailed in separate comments.