July 03 - Highly anticipated new product launches in the second half of 2012 could bolster
demand in Taiwan's high-tech industry. But this might not be enough to fully overcome the drop
in firms' revenues over the past few quarters. That's according to an article, titled
"Industry Report Card: New Product Launches Are Unlikely To Restore Demand For
Taiwan's High-Tech Firms In 2012," that Taiwan Ratings Corp. published today
on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is
the Taipei-based subsidiary of Standard & Poor's.
"We believe that while the launch of new generations of smart phones and
touchscreen notebook PCs running Windows 8(tm) could revive business momentum in
late 2012, the weak global economy hampers a full recovery," said Taiwan
Ratings' credit analyst Daniel Hsiao. "However, we expect most high-tech firms
that we rate to maintain strong-to-adequate liquidity over the next two
quarters, which should help to absorb greater demand volatility without
reaching a rating trigger."
According to the report, credit outlooks have shifted to negative from stable
over the past six months. Taiwan Ratings Corp. rates nine local high-tech
companies, of which three ratings carry a negative outlook and the rest have
stable outlooks, compared with almost entirely stable rating outlooks a year
ago. This is also in line with Standard & Poor's negative rating bias for the
global technology sector and reflects a number of key factors in the high tech
sector.
"We expect Taiwan's semiconductor foundry subsector to maintain the strongest
credit profile among the island's high-tech companies, despite weak global
demand," said Mr. Hsiao. "We base this on our assessment of players' strong
global market positions, leading process technology, and conservative
financial policies."
In contrast, Taiwanese Dynamic Random Access Memory companies are likely to
have very weak performances over the next two quarters because of continued
oversupply and weak product pricing, according to the report. This is despite
the bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2012 of Japan-based Elpida Memory Inc.,
the world's third-largest maker of PC memory chips.
In addition, prolonged weak demand over the next two quarters will pressure
margins among local electronics manufacturing service and electronic component
companies, says the report.