July 03 - Fitch Ratings has revised Bank of Taipei's (BOTP) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its ratings have been affirmed at National Long-Term 'A-(twn)' and National Short-term 'F1(twn)'.

The Outlook revision reflects BOTP's increasing share of yet-to-season loans particularly in corporate lending, following rapid growth in the last two years. The Negative Outlook also reflects the bank's reduced capitalisation and its weakening recurring operating profitability due to compressed interest margins.

The ratings take into account the bank's still adequate capitalisation, sound liquidity and asset quality, and its longstanding niche in community deposit-taking and property-based lending in Taipei. These are weighed down by its weaknesses including its small franchise, a high cost base, a less diversified business scope, lower recurring earnings relative to peers.

BOTP saw deterioration in its Tier-1 capital ratio to 10.9% at end-2011 and 11.0% in Q112 (vs end-2010: 11.2% and end-2009: 12.1%) as a result of rapid growth in its corporate lending and weakening of its already modest operating profitability.

Excessive growth in lending resulting in potential further dilution of capitalisation or signs of asset quality deterioration may lead to a rating downgrade. The Outlook could be revised back to Stable if BOTP demonstrates strong asset quality while maintaining balance sheet flexibility.

The bank is reasonably well-capitalised with a Fitch Core Capital ratio estimated at 12.7% when factoring in the bank's land revaluation gain. BOTP's liquidity profile is sound as its funding source is stable from a longstanding local community deposit base. Despite its rapid loan growth - 10.1% in 2011 and 20.7% in 2010 - the bank's loan to deposit remained healthy at 79% as of end-2011.

The bank has stepped up efforts to raise fee income through wealth management sales, and to rationalise operating expenses with positive results, although contribution from the former is still modest as a percentage (6.7%) to total revenue. In Fitch's view, BOTP has the potential to improve its underlying profitability by growing an under-penetrated wealth management clientele base. Improvement in operating profitability over time could benefit the bank credit profile if the bank is able to hold up its asset quality and capitalisation.

BOTP, a small bank in Taiwan by assets, was funded as a mutual credit organisation in 1917, before converting to a small commercial bank in mid-2007. Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation is the largest shareholder with 24.8%.