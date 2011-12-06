(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06- Fitch Ratings has placed Kazakh Mortgage Backed Securities 2007-I B.V.'s (Kazakh MBS) notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN), as follows:

Class A (ISIN XS0293196266): 'BB+sf'; Placed on RWN

Class B (ISIN XS0293196696): 'Bsf'; Placed on RWN

Class C (ISIN XS0293196779): 'B-sf'; Placed on RWN

The RWN is a result of certain regulatory evolutions that could affect the indexation mechanism of the mortgage portfolio to USD. Kazakh MBS is a securitisation of mortgage loans originated by BTA Ipoteka (BTAI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BTA Bank (rated 'CCC').

The transaction's mortgage loans are denominated in Kazakhstani Tenge (KZT) and were until now indexed to USD. Fitch understands that during this year a general move has taken place in public opinion, as well as the regulatory and judicial environment against the currency indexation of mortgage loans in Kazakhstan. Earlier in 2011, Parliament prohibited indexation for new mortgages and BTAI has already started to remove the currency indexation feature from the loans on its books. More importantly for the transaction, BTAI faced a court case in relation to a mortgage loan included in the transaction. In October 2011 the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan provided a recommendation on the matter, which, in Fitch's understanding could effectively represent case law. BTAI informed Fitch that as a result, the currency indexation feature is being removed for all BTAI loans, either on the bank's books and in the transaction.

The agency still needs to clarify whether this action would involve in particular (i) a retroactive resetting of the KZT amount of the loan according to the KZT/USD exchange rate as of a date in the past and (ii) the refund (and perhaps set-off) of certain amounts paid in excess by borrowers due to the indexation feature, as the recommendation issued by the Supreme Court seems to suggest. Fitch will also consider the risk of future depreciation of KZT relative to USD, as in absence of currency indexation of the loans this would translate into direct losses for the transaction.

Fitch believes that the implications of the above described events could have a significant impact on the ratings of the notes. It expects to resolve the RWN in the first quarter of 2012.