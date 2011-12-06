(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 06- The European Commission's extension of state-aid
rules regarding banks during the financial crisis is pragmatic,
in Fitch's view, and the minimal tweaks it includes create a
more equitable system.
Italy's banks will also benefit from a measure in
yesterday's supplementary fiscal package that allows the
government to guarantee bank liabilities. Until now Italian
banks have not issued government guaranteed debt. This should
help the banks to refinance existing debt and strengthen
liquidity because the government guaranteed bonds should be more
attractive for refinancing operations in the repo market.
The European Commission changed its rules for guarantees
over one year to reflect the fact that the value of a guarantee
partly depends on the perceived credit quality of the guarantor.
The Commission is not setting a price for sovereign guarantees
of bank debt, but setting a minimum rate at which a guarantee
will comply with state aid rules.
The rules take into account the relative credit default swap
(CDS) spread of the bank compared with other European financial
institutions, and the CDS spread of the guarantor relative to
the median for EU Member States.
For example, the minimum cost of a guarantee for a bank in
Germany with the same CDS spread as the iTraxx Financials would
be 116bp, whereas the same bank in Portugal would pay 70bp for
its sovereign guarantee. On Friday Portugal's five-year CDS
spread was 1,025bp (three-year median of 243bp), compared with
91bp (three-year median of 39bp) for Germany, according to
Fitch's CDS Pricing Service.
The difference in the minimum price of the guarantees is
reduced by the European Commission formula's use of the median
of CDS spreads over three years rather than the mean. If the
mean were used the minimum price of the German guarantee would
be about 80bp more than the Portuguese guarantee.