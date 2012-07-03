(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL)
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (FC IDR) at 'BBB-' with Negative Outlook and
its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with Stable Outlook.
The ratings reflect SAIL's leadership in the domestic steel industry with an
established brand, strong credit metrics, a presence in almost the entire range
of mild steel products and its large reserves of quality iron ore. It also
derives substantial cost benefits from its 68% captive power generation through
its own and joint venture power plants.
SAIL's ratings also reflect a favourable outlook on its products given growth in
the domestic infrastructure, auto and white goods sectors. However, slower
growth in India could constrain domestic steel demand. The lack of
self-sufficiency in coking coal remains a risk, as the company imports 70% of
its coking coal requirements.
SAIL is implementing a large INR700bn capex programme scheduled to be completed
by the financial year ending 31 March 2013, for the expansion and modernisation
of its steel plants and mines development. The capex will increase SAIL's crude
steel capacity to 21.4 million tonnes (mt) from the existing 13.4 mt. However,
SAIL is experiencing time overruns in capex implementation, having only spent
INR403.22bn until end-March 2012 and committed to incur a further INR120bn in
FY13.
Fitch expects SAIL to improve its profitability post capex with improved plant
efficiency, more productive use of iron ore fines and an increased share of
value-added steel in the product mix. However, its profitability will continue
to be impacted by volatility in coking coal prices as evident in past
financials.
In FY12, SAIL's net revenue improved 8.5% yoy to INR463.4bn, despite a 3.9% fall
in sales volume to 12.4 mt. This was because of a higher share of value added
steel which led to revenue per tonne (blended) of INR40,651, up from INR36,513 a
year ago. However, EBITDA margin declined to 12.5% in FY12 (FY11: 16.3%) due to
higher input costs.
At FYE12, SAIL's cash and equivalents fell 172% to INR64.2bn due to capex.
Liquidity is, however, supported by INR20bn working capital limits that have so
far seen low utilisation. Despite large capex plans, cash balances along with
future internal accruals from operations are expected to keep liquidity
adequate.
At FYE12, total debt was INR176.2bn, down 12.6% from FY11 due to payment of part
of its debt. The company funded most of the capex in FY12 from its internal
sources instead of debt. Net debt however increased to INR111.99bn at FYE12
(FYE11: INR26.87bn). This coupled with lower EBITDA resulted in deterioration of
financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) to 1.94x in FY12 (FY11: 0.39x). Fitch
expects financial leverage to deteriorate in the short-to-medium term as SAIL
raises debt to complete its large expansion programme but to remain consistent
with its current rating.
In line with its Parent Subsidiary Linkage methodology, Fitch believes that SAIL
should benefit from a one-notch uplift from its standalone rating due to the
Indian government's 85.8% ownership of the company and its demonstrated
financial support in the past. However, this uplift is not currently applied as
SAIL's standalone FC IDR is equivalent to the sovereign's 'BBB-'. SAIL's
National rating also does not benefit from sovereign support as its standalone
profile is assessed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'. This means if the FC IDR and National
rating are downgraded, they will benefit from a one-notch uplift for sovereign
support.
SAIL's standalone FC IDR may be downgraded by a notch if its financial leverage
is sustained above 2.5x, potentially due to project cost overruns or reduced
capacity utilisation post expansion. However, because of the one-notch benefit,
the FC IDR would remain at 'BBB-'. If SAIL's financial leverage is sustained
above 3.5x, its standalone rating may be downgraded by two notches, resulting in
its final FC IDR being downgraded by one notch. Further, any changes to India's
sovereign FC IDR would also lead to a corresponding action on SAIL's FC IDR.
SAIL's National ratings may be downgraded by two notches if its net financial
leverage is sustained above 2.5x but with the one-notch uplift for government
support, the overall downgrade will be a notch.
The agency has also affirmed the ratings on SAIL's following instruments:
- INR20bn long-term bank loan: ' Fitch AAA(ind)'
- INR20bn fund based working capital limits: ' Fitch AAA(ind)'
- INR130bn long-term non-fund based bank limits: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'
- INR90bn long-term bond programme: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'
- INR60bn short-term debt/ commercial paper (CP) programme: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR10bn proposed medium-term debt programme - public deposit: 'Fitch
tAAA(ind)'