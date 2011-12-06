(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- According to a recent ruling by the European Court of Justice, U.K.-based gaming company The Rank Group PLC (Rank) will be able to retain the value-added tax refunds relating to bingo claims totaling GBP253.4 million that it has received from the U.K. government since 2008.

-- This ruling has contributed to a sustained improvement in Rank's financial risk profile, in our view.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Rank to 'BB-' from 'B+', and removing it from CreditWatch developing.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Rank will continue to report satisfactory operating performance and positive free cash flows, and will retain what we deem to be adequate financial flexibility.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based gaming company The Rank Group PLC (Rank) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it had been placed with developing implications on July 1, 2011. The outlook is stable.

In addition, we raised our issue rating on the $14.3 million unsecured Yankee bonds issued by Rank Group Finance PLC to 'B+' from 'B'. The recovery rating on the Yankee bond is unchanged at '5', reflecting our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery for unsecured creditors in an event of payment default.

The upgrade reflects our view that following a recent European Court of Justice ruling in favor of Rank, the company's financial risk profile has improved, on a sustainable basis, to a level we consider "significant," from "aggressive" previously. The ruling determined that Rank does not have to repay VAT refunds and associated interest that it has received from the U.K. government since 2008, relating to bingo claims totaling GBP253.4 million. We anticipate that this ruling, backed by resilient operating performance, will likely help Rank's leverage to improve to a level less than 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA by financial year-end Dec. 31, 2011.

Rank's financial metrics will likely be ahead of our indicators for a "significant" financial risk profile for the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011. However, our rating also factors in the potential impact that new controlling shareholder Guoco Group Ltd. (Guoco; a subsidiary of Malaysia-based Hong Leong Group [not rated]) will have on Rank's future financial policy. At this point, we do not have certainty on Guoco's future intentions with regard to Rank's future financial policy. This said, we have not received any indication that Rank's new shareholder structure would prompt the company to become more shareholder friendly, more leveraged, or more acquisitive in future.

The group's operating performance is resilient to the difficult environment for U.K. consumers, in our view, with low-single-digit like-for-like revenue growth in the 12 months to June 30, 2011. Adjusted EBITDA of GBP109.7 million in the 12 months to June 30, 2011, was in line with the corresponding period in 2010. We anticipate that Rank will achieve full-year revenues of about GBP550 million and adjusted EBITDA of about GBP120 million in 2011. Rank has increased its capital expenditures to about GBP55 million per year from about GBP30 million in 2008-2009 to fund the refurbishment of its casinos and bingo clubs, which are helping to maintain customer numbers.

In our view, Rank will continue to report satisfactory operating performance and positive free cash flows, and will retain what we deem to be adequate financial flexibility given recent deleveraging with the proceeds from VAT refunds.

An upgrade would be linked to a commitment to adhere to conservative financial policies and maintain debt protection metrics at current levels--specifically, adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 3x and funds from operations to debt of more than 30%--while continuing to generate positive free cash flows.

We could consider a downgrade if unexpected operating setbacks cause Rank's liquidity to deteriorate, or if Guoco chooses to re-leverage such that adjusted debt to EBITDA increases to more than 4x. This could result from shareholder distributions or an acquisition of other U.K.-based casino operators.

