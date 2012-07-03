(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Brahmani River Pellets Limited's (BRPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed BRPL's INR9bn long-term loans (reduced from INR9.75bn) at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'.

The affirmation reflects BRPL's timely debt servicing in FY12 (year end March) despite delays in the commencement of commercial operations at its pellet plant. The timely debt repayments were a result of higher-than-expected financial support from BRPL's sponsor - Stemcor Holdings Ltd. Also, BRPL, in April 2012, successfully refinanced its term loans from a consortium of financial institutions led by IL&FS with a moratorium period of 24 months, resulting in additional liquidity cushion. Fitch believes that the company will continue to be supported by Stemcor driven by the latter's guarantee to BRPL's new lenders to fund any shortfall in debt repayments or additional investments.

The Negative Outlook reflects continued delays in the commencement of full-fledged commercial production at BRPL's pellet plant. The company commenced production of pellets using purchased raw materials (iron ore concentrates) during FY12, in absence of a functioning slurry pipeline. However, the non-availability of adequate concentrates in the market resulted in a temporary halt in production.

Fitch notes that BRPL has entered into firm sourcing arrangements for over 50% of its iron ore fines (raw material) requirements and memorandum of understandings for the balance. Also, it has agreements with its end-customers for the sale of a significant portion of its pellet capacity. Fitch also notes that BRPL's slurry pipeline is largely complete and requires only minimal additional investment for commissioning. A small portion of the pipeline is in final stages of approval, which is expected to be received by July 2012. The plant, which is likely to be operational from Q3FY13, would materially reduce raw material costs.

The Outlook would be revised to Stable on the commissioning of the slurry pipeline and commencement of production at the pellet plant. However, any delays in the commissioning of the pipeline could result in a rating downgrade.

BRPL was established in 2008 for setting up a 4 MTPA pellet plant at Orissa that includes a 4 MTPA beneficiation plant and a 230 km slurry pipeline from Tonto to Kalinganagar. The estimated cost of the overall project is INR14.6bn, funded with 33.3% equity and 66.7% debt.