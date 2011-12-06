(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 06- Much has been made of the pressure that U.S. CMBS has been under in recent years, but one vintage has withstood both a turn-of-the-decade recession and a recent global credit crisis, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.

With 10 years of seasoning, the vast majority of CMBS collateral from 2001 has either been liquidated or repaid in full through third-quarter 2011 (92.5%). In that period, no investment grade class has taken a principal loss - this despite an earlier recession precipitated by the 'dot.com' bust and the secondary shock from the credit crisis that began four years ago.

The attribute that probably best typifies the 2001 vintage collateral is its moderate initial leverage, which has made loans easier to refinance. The disciplined underwriting also provided 2001 deals with strong structural features while the credit enhancement levels helped mitigate the dual recessionary stresses.

Fitch believes that the characteristics of 2001 CMBS collateral - disciplined underwriting, moderate leverage, structural consistency - are important to remember as CMBS 2.0 looks to ensure that new originations are similarly well constructed.

Losses on Fitch-rated single-borrower and large CMBS deals came in at just under 0.1%. Meanwhile, multi-borrower transactions have realized cumulative losses of 2.7%, with Fitch expecting an additional 1.8% of losses prior to the retirement of all bonds. Fitch projects cumulative losses for the 2001 vintage including multi-borrower, large loan and single-borrower transactions will ultimately top out at approximately 3.2%.

Fitch's new report is the latest in its 'U.S. Structured Finance Losses: The Credit Crisis Four Years On Series' and is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.

