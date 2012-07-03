(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 03 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based CG Ispat Private Limited's National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB+(ind)' with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. The
rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website. A list of additional
rating actions is provided below.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of
adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical
coverage of CG Ispat. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for
a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in
the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period,
the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action
Commentary.
Fitch has also classified CG Ispat's following bank loan ratings as
non-monitored:
- INR272.2m long-term debt : migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm'
from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'
- INR220m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term
'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB+(ind)'
- INR100m non-fund based working capital limits*: migrated to National
Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'
*To be carved out of the fund-based working capital limits