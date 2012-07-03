(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Based on performance data, and our view on the stabilized German economy, we have lowered our net loss expectations in Globaldrive Auto Receivables 2008-B, 2009-B, 2009-C, 2009-D, and 2010-A.

-- We have raised our ratings on the junior classes of notes in four transactions, to reflect our view that credit enhancement levels have increased to levels that we consider commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned.

-- Additionally, we have affirmed our ratings on all of the notes in the 2010-A transaction, and the class A notes in all five transactions.

-- The German branch of FCE Bank originated the auto loan receivables that back these ABS transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on the class B and C notes in Globaldrive Auto Receivables 2008-B B.V., and on the class B notes in each of Globaldrive Auto Receivables 2009-B B.V., Globaldrive Auto Receivables 2009-C B.V., and Globaldrive Auto Receivables 2009-D B.V. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A notes in these transactions, and our ratings on the class A and B notes in Globaldrive Auto Receivables 2010-A B.V. (see list below).

These are German auto loan asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions that closed in November 2008, May 2009, September 2009, November 2009, and June 2010, respectively. They securitize auto loan receivables originated by the German branch of FCE Bank PLC.

Today's rating actions follow our review of the transactions, considering performance data and the German economy, which has resulted in us lowering our loss expectations in all five transactions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Economic Outlook

Despite the ongoing turmoil in Europe, the German economy is performing relatively well on the back of a strong export sector and increasing domestic demand. While we still see a 40% probability of a renewed recession in western Europe, our baseline scenario for Germany forecasts unemployment levels at 6.8% in 2012 and 6.5% in 2013--i.e., at the lowest levels in more than 10 years (see "No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession," published on April 4, 2012). In our view, unemployment is one of the key performance drivers in portfolios of leases to small commercial customers, and we set our credit assumptions to reflect this outlook.

Credit Risk

We have reduced our baseline default rates in all transactions for the outstanding securitized pools. This reflects the good performance observed so far, and our assumption of a continued stabilization of the German economy. We have analyzed credit risk on the basis of our "European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000.

Our ratings reflect our assessment of each transaction's payment structure under the transaction documents. Due to the sequential payment structure and the nonamortizing cash reserve, credit enhancement has built up significantly. Our analysis indicates that the levels of credit enhancement available to the rated classes of notes is sufficient to withstand the credit and cash flow stresses that we apply at the respective rating levels.

Counterparty Risk

Our ratings also reflect our view that counterparty risk exposure in each transaction is adequately mitigated through the replacement mechanisms under the transaction documents. We have analyzed these counterparty risks by applying our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May. 31, 2012).

Credit Stability

In our review, we have analyzed the effect of moderate stresses on the credit variables, and their ultimate effects on our ratings (see "Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance," published on May 12, 2009). We have run two scenarios, under both regulated and rapid amortization, the results of which are in line with our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).

RATING ACTIONS

As we consider that credit enhancement levels have increased to levels that we consider commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned, we have raised our ratings on certain classes of notes. We have affirmed our ratings on other classes of notes, to reflect our view that their available credit enhancement levels remain commensurate with our current ratings.