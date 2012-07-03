(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The French Department of Seine-et-Marne has sound budgetary results, a clear financial strategy, and a strong ability to monitor its expenditures, in our opinion.

-- We are assigning our 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings, with a stable outlook, to Seine-et-Marne.

-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of Seine-et-Marne's ability to limit its deficit after investments.

Rating Action

On July 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings to the French Department of Seine-et-Marne. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating on the Department of Seine-et-Marne reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced" institutional framework for French departments, Seine-et-Marne's diversified and wealthy economy, sound budgetary performances, and its "positive" financial management, as our criteria define the terms.

Tempering factors, in our view, are Seine-et-Marne's limited budgetary flexibility and high tax-supported debt burden compared with peers.

Standard & Poor's views Seine-et-Marne's financial management as "positive." We believe the department has a strong ability to control operating expenditure, coupled with clear financial targets, and tight control over the companies that it owns, subsidizes, or whose debt it guarantees.

Seine-et-Marne reports a sound budgetary performance. The department's operating margin represented 11.5% of operating revenues on average over the period 2008-2011, which is high by international standards. Despite huge volatility of property transfer fees during this period and the department's contribution to a new equalization fund, Seine-et-Marne's operating margin remained fairly stable, owing to a tax hike, decreasing interest expenses, and above all a tighter rein on costs. Excluding the expenses linked to recently assumed responsibilities and interests, operating expenditures grew by a moderate 2.1% on average over 2008-2011.

Investments are gradually decreasing but remained high. In spite of this, the operating margin enabled the department to post modest financing requirements falling below 3% of total revenues in the period 2008-2011.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect Seine-et-Marne's operating margin to gradually shrink to 8% of operating revenues over 2012-2014. This trend takes into account sluggish revenue growth owing to diminishing state transfers coupled with our forecast of stable tax rates and a slump in property transfer fees of 10% in 2012 and 5% in 2013. In addition, we believe that more growing expenditures, especially social expenses, will also contribute to a gradual and contained decline in the operating margin.

However, we expect Seine-et-Marne to post still moderate, albeit slightly increasing, financing requirements (around 4% of total revenues on average over 2012-2014) owing to a more moderate investment level than in previous years (EUR180 million on average compared with EUR190 million over 2009-2011).

At 95% of consolidated operating revenues at year-end 2011, we view Seine-et-Marne's tax-supported debt as high, though slightly lower than in 2008. In our base-case scenario, we expect tax-supported debt to gradually increase to 102% of consolidated operating revenue in 2014.

Although we continue to view the institutional framework under which French departments operate as "predictable and well-balanced," hence as having a positive impact on ratings, we also consider Seine-et-Marne's financial flexibility as limited. In particular, a national business tax reform implemented in 2010 hampered Seine-et-Marne's revenue flexibility, with modifiable revenues representing 21% of operating revenues in 2011, compared with 48% before the reform. Flexibility is also limited on expenditures, in our opinion. Operating expenditure accounts for 85% of total expenditure. More than 79% of operating expenditure is rigid, especially staff costs, which account for 21% of operating expenditure, social benefits that take up 19%, the contribution to fire brigades at 11%, and interests at 3%. However, the department has demonstrated its ability to control expenditure growth over recent years, a trend that we expect will recur.

Seine-et-Marne, a department with 1.3 million inhabitants and strong demographic growth, covers half of the Region Ile-de-France (AA+/Negative/A-1+) notably including two significant economic poles: Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport and Marne la Vallee (hosting Eurodisney). Its economy is well diversified and is characterized by a dynamic and growing tertiary sector and a healthy industrial sector. Seine-et-Marne's GDP per capita--115% of the EU-27 average in 2009 (latest Eurostat data)--reflects its attractiveness to both corporates and individuals, largely triggered by its proximity to Paris.

Liquidity

We view Seine-et-Marne's liquidity as "neutral" for the rating. This reflects Seine-et-Marne's coverage ratio of 82% and our assessment of its "satisfactory" access to external liquidity.

Seine-et-Marne implements a zero-based cash management policy, actively using its French commercial paper (CP) program as well as liquidity and revolving credit lines to minimize cash holdings, which cannot yield interest revenue under French legislation. This policy is supported by predictable and regular cash flows, especially state transfers and tax proceeds.

The department has access to three liquidity lines together amounting to EUR50 million--contracted in April and May 2012--as well as seven revolving lines currently totaling EUR150 million, and a EUR250 million commercial paper (CP) program. These sources enable the department to efficiently manage its liquidity and to limit refinancing and counterparty risks.

We expect the department's average cash and available portion on both its liquidity and revolving facilities to cover about 82% of its short-term CP and long-term debt service for the next 12 months.

All these facilities, plus the department's EUR250 million CP program and its forthcoming euro medium-term note (EMTN) program, provide Seine-et-Marne with "satisfactory" access to external liquidity.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our base-case scenario under which Seine-et-Marne will limit its deficit after capital expenditures and debt accumulation over the next two years to a level still compatible with a 'AA-' rating.

We could consider a positive rating action if, in line with our upside scenario, the department enhances its self-financing capacity so that it could at least stabilize its debt burden, reflecting "very positive" financial management as our criteria define the term.

Conversely, if, in line with our downside scenario, Seine-et-Marne's deficit after capital accounts were to structurally go beyond 5%, which we believe could lead to a downward assessment of our view of its financial management, we could consider a negative rating action.

However, we view both our upside and downside scenarios as unlikely at this stage.

