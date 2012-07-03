(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 03 -
OVERVIEW
-- Foncaixa Hipotecario 8 and 10 redeemed in full on June 29, 2012, so
there were no remedy actions following our downgrade of counterparty Caixabank.
-- We have lowered and withdrawn our ratings on the class A and B notes
in each transaction.
-- We have affirmed and withdrawn our ratings on the rest of the notes,
which we already rated below the cap outlined in our counterparty criteria.
-- Foncaixa Hipotecario and 8 and 10 were RMBS transactions originated by
Caixabank.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on the class A and B
notes in Foncaixa Hipotecario 8, Fondo de Titulizacion Hipotecaria and Foncaixa Hipotecario 10,
Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos. At the same time, we have affirmed our
ratings on Foncaixa Hipotecario 8's class C notes, and Foncaixa Hipotecario
10's class C and D notes. We have subsequently withdrawn our ratings on all of
the notes in these transactions (see list below).
Caixabank S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) originated the portfolios backing these
Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions, which were
backed by mortgage loans granted to individuals for the acquisition of
residential properties.
Today's rating actions follow notice that the notes in these transactions
redeemed on June 29, 2012, without any remedy actions taken following our Feb.
13, 2012 downgrade of Caixabank--the guaranteed investment contract provider
and swap counterparty in these transactions (see "Ratings On 15 Spanish
Financial Institutions Lowered Following Sovereign Downgrade And BICRA
Revision").
Our downgrade of Caixabank resulted in the breach of a counterparty
replacement trigger in each of the transactions' documents. In such
circumstances, these documents require the counterparty to take remedy action
within a prescribed timeframe. Failing this, our ratings in these transactions
would be capped at our long-term issuer credit rating on the relevant
counterparty (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on May 31, 2012).
After our downgrade of Caixabank, we received written confirmation from the
trustee, Gesticaixa S.G.F.T. S.A., that both transactions would be redeemed
early, on June 29, 2012. There have since been no remedy actions, and the
issuer has repaid the full balance of the notes.
As the remedy actions did not take place, we have today lowered to 'BBB+ (sf)'
our ratings on the class A and B notes. Additinoally, we have affirmed our
ratings on the rest of the notes in both transactions, which we already rated
below the cap outlined in our counterparty criteria. Moreover, as the notes
have been fully redeemed, we have subsequently withdrawn all of our ratings in
these transactions.