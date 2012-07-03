(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 03 - Last month's marginal increase in chargeoffs appears to be little more than a speed bump in the rearview mirror as U.S. credit card performance again improved, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

The latest numbers show the second lowest reading for delinquencies since the inception of Fitch's index back in 1991. Fitch also observed a record high reading for monthly payment rate (MPR). The card sector has shown significant improvement over the last two years since withstanding significant stress during 2009 and 2010.

Loss dynamics continue to improve. Credit card delinquencies are closing in on the 18-year record low of 1.78%. The June reading of 1.90%, which measures performance through May month end, is the second lowest recorded ever. The delinquency index measures the receivables associated with accounts which are more than 60 days delinquent and are a leading indicator of credit card trust performance.

As expected, the chargeoff index declined this month to 5.09% after experiencing some seasonality last month that caused it to jump to 5.44%. Consumer bankruptcy filings are down more than 10% year to date and unemployment remains high but steady. Given current delinquency and bankruptcy trends, Fitch expects chargeoffs to remain in the 5% - 6% range for the remainder of the year.

MPR set a new record of 22.29%, topping the record set earlier this year by 32 basis points (bps). The MPR measures how quickly cardholders are paying down outstanding balances and has a long term average of 16.50%. MPR is typically stronger in the second and third quarters, but recedes in the fourth quarter.

Gross yield, a measurement of credit card revenue, is 18.29%. This is in line with the long term average. It's down on a year over year basis by 255 basis points due to waning effects of the discount options in several trusts. The discount option was a temporary measure enacted by several credit card issuers to maintain excess spread by boosting gross yield to cover higher chargeoffs during the recent stressful period. As chargeoffs have improved, issuers have allowed the discount option to expire, which has resulted in relatively consistent amounts of excess spread. Current 3 month average excess spread is 10.59% and has been above 10% for the last 19 months, which is far more robust than the long term average of 6%.

Fitch's Prime Credit Card index was established in 1991 and tracks more than $112 billion of prime credit card ABS. The index is primarily comprised of general purpose portfolios originated by institutions such as Bank of America, Citibank, Chase, Capital One, Discover, etc.

Fitch's Retail Credit Card Index exhibited similarly strong trends. Chargeoffs dropped 30 bps this month to 7.69%. At 2.69%, delinquencies for retail cards are also approaching the record low of 2.43% set in February 2006. MPRs are strong at 15.43% and toward the high end of the historically observed range, as is gross yield at 26.00%. The three-month rolling average of excess spread at 14.07% is shy of the record set last November by 22 bps and well above the long term average of 10%.

The Retail Index measures the performance of roughly $29 billion of ABS backed by receivables generated by cards for use at specific retailers. The index is primarily comprised of private label portfolios originated and serviced by Citibank (South Dakota) N.A., GE Money Bank and World Financial Network National Bank. More than 165 retailers are incorporated including Wal-Mart, Sears, Home Depot, Federated, Loews, J.C. Penney, Limited Brands, Best Buy , Lane Bryant and Dillard's, among others.

ABS ratings on both prime and retail credit card trusts are expected to remain stable given available credit enhancement, loss coverage multiples, and structural protections afforded investors.