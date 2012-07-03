(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 03 -
Ratings -- Irish Life Assurance PLC ------------------------------- 03-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland
Local currency BBB+/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Jul-2012 BBB+/-- --/--
02-Feb-2011 BBB-/-- --/--
26-Nov-2010 BBB/-- --/--
25-Jun-2009 BBB+/-- --/--
05-Nov-2008 A-/-- --/--
30-Jun-2008 A/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Negative 03-Jul-2012
EUR200 mil var rate fxd/fltg rate jr sub
callable perp nts BBB- 03-Jul-2012