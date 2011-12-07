(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07- Fitch views yesterday's announcement by the
Vietnamese authorities of a State-supported merger of three
small privately owned banks as a positive step towards
strengthening the banking system. The three banks being merged
are First Joint-Stock Commercial Bank, Tin Nghia Joint-Stock
Commercial Bank and Saigon Joint-Stock Commercial Bank.
This should be seen in the context of the recently announced
road map to restructure the banking system.
The fact that these banks are being merged as a result of
liquidity problems does, however, highlight the pressures being
faced by the banking system as a whole.
Macro policies such as the deposit interest rate ceiling to
bring down persistently high inflation have partly contributed
to these pressures. Banks, and in particular smaller
institutions, have increasingly relied on short-term
price-sensitive funding and other inter-bank funding to support
growth, increasing the liquidity risks. This comes on top of the
risks attached to rapid loan growth and asset quality issues
already highlighted by Fitch, raising concerns at the adequacy
of capitalisation.
Recent trends of raising new capital for some banks as well
as consolidation and foreign banks' participation should help
strengthen their defense against an environment that is likely
to remain volatile and challenging. However, the prospects for
economic growth in Vietnam over the longer-term remain good.