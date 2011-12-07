(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07-
-- We lowered the local currency sovereign credit rating on
Romania to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' on Nov. 29, 2011, in
accordance with our revised methodology for rating sovereign
governments.
-- We consider Transgaz to be a
government-related entity (GRE). Under our GRE criteria, the
change in the local currency sovereign rating results in a
similar action on Transgaz.
-- Consequently, we are revising the local currency
long-term rating on Transgaz to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; we are
affirming the foreign currency rating at 'BB+'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Transgaz will
remain focused on regulated gas transmission and will maintain
solid credit fundamentals and is also based on the outlook on
the sovereign rating.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its
local currency long-term corporate credit rating on Romanian
natural gas transmission operator (TSO) S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A.
Medias (Transgaz) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', following a similar
action on the local currency long-term sovereign credit rating
on Romania (foreign currency BB+/Stable/B; local currency
BB+/Stable/B). The 'BB+' foreign currency rating was affirmed.
The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we revised our assessment of Transgaz'
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'
previously.
The ratings on Transgaz are underpinned by Standard & Poor's
view of the company's strong monopoly position, relatively
predictable cash flows from regulated transmission activities,
and robust credit metrics. These strengths are offset by the
risks we see associated with the regulatory reset every five
years, an outdated asset base, and some remaining
transition-economy features of Romania. Although we do not
factor into our base-case scenario Transgaz' involvement in the
construction of the Nabucco pipeline, we believe the project
carries a risk for the company's credit ratios.
The ratings are based on Transgaz' 'bb+' SACP, and on our
opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the Romanian
government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary
support to Transgaz, which we consider to be a
government-related entity (GRE), in the event of financial
distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base our
view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support
on our assessment of Transgaz':
-- "Very important" role for Romania's energy sector, given
the company's legal and natural monopoly position, as well as
its operation of all strategically important gas transmission
assets in the country; and
-- "Strong" link with the Romanian government, Transgaz'
majority shareholder and actively involved in defining its
strategy. Despite its planned sale of a further 15% stake in
Transgaz, the government will likely retain a controlling
interest owing to the strategic nature of Transgaz' operations
and its above-average cash generation.
The revised SACP reflects our view of Transgaz' high
exposure to country risk in Romania, because of its monopoly
status and concentration of revenues in Romania, and strategic
importance within the energy sector. As a result, we consider it
unlikely for Transgaz to be rated above the sovereign. As a GRE,
we view Transgaz as exposed to negative intervention from the
sovereign in times of fiscal pressure. An illustration of this
is the government's recent decision to extract an exceptional
dividend from Transgaz, against its recommendation. We
understand Transgaz consequently paid out approximately Romanian
leu (RON)330 million in October 2011.
The stable outlook factors in our opinion that Transgaz will
remain focused on regulated gas transmission and maintain an
adequate operational performance, low leverage, and strong cash
flow protection measures. It also reflects our stable outlook on
Romania.
We believe that Transgaz' credit profile could weaken, owing
to its involvement in the Nabucco pipeline. If the project goes
ahead, it could substantially impair Transgaz' financial risk
profile in the absence of tangible state support. This will,
however, depend on Transgaz' commitment, and the size and type
of its potential financing for the project. In accordance with
our GRE rating methodology, any negative action on our ratings
or outlook on Romania would likely lead to a similar action on
Transgaz. We are unlikely to raise our ratings on Transgaz above
those on Romania, since the company derives the majority of its
earnings from its domestic market.
The stable outlook on Romania reflects our view that the
government will continue to consolidate its public finances
largely in line with specified targets, while the new Stand-By
Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund should minimize
the risk of fiscal slippage ahead of the 2012 elections. In
addition, we believe that the government's structural reforms to
date should help rebalance Romania's economy, allowing for
relatively solid economic growth in the medium term. We could
lower our ratings on Transgaz if we see evidence of diminished
ongoing and/or extraordinary government support relative to the
Nabucco project or the company's dividend policy, leading us to
revise our assessment of Transgaz' SACP.
Given that Transgaz' SACP is at the same level as our local
currency rating on Romania, we see limited rating upside.
