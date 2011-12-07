(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We lowered the local currency sovereign credit rating on Romania to 'BB+/B' from 'BBB-/A-3' on Nov. 29, 2011, in accordance with our revised methodology for rating sovereign governments.

-- We consider Transgaz to be a government-related entity (GRE). Under our GRE criteria, the change in the local currency sovereign rating results in a similar action on Transgaz.

-- Consequently, we are revising the local currency long-term rating on Transgaz to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'; we are affirming the foreign currency rating at 'BB+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Transgaz will remain focused on regulated gas transmission and will maintain solid credit fundamentals and is also based on the outlook on the sovereign rating.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its local currency long-term corporate credit rating on Romanian natural gas transmission operator (TSO) S.N.T.G.N. Transgaz S.A. Medias (Transgaz) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', following a similar action on the local currency long-term sovereign credit rating on Romania (foreign currency BB+/Stable/B; local currency BB+/Stable/B). The 'BB+' foreign currency rating was affirmed. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we revised our assessment of Transgaz' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-' previously.

The ratings on Transgaz are underpinned by Standard & Poor's view of the company's strong monopoly position, relatively predictable cash flows from regulated transmission activities, and robust credit metrics. These strengths are offset by the risks we see associated with the regulatory reset every five years, an outdated asset base, and some remaining transition-economy features of Romania. Although we do not factor into our base-case scenario Transgaz' involvement in the construction of the Nabucco pipeline, we believe the project carries a risk for the company's credit ratios.

The ratings are based on Transgaz' 'bb+' SACP, and on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the Romanian government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Transgaz, which we consider to be a government-related entity (GRE), in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support on our assessment of Transgaz':

-- "Very important" role for Romania's energy sector, given the company's legal and natural monopoly position, as well as its operation of all strategically important gas transmission assets in the country; and

-- "Strong" link with the Romanian government, Transgaz' majority shareholder and actively involved in defining its strategy. Despite its planned sale of a further 15% stake in Transgaz, the government will likely retain a controlling interest owing to the strategic nature of Transgaz' operations and its above-average cash generation.

The revised SACP reflects our view of Transgaz' high exposure to country risk in Romania, because of its monopoly status and concentration of revenues in Romania, and strategic importance within the energy sector. As a result, we consider it unlikely for Transgaz to be rated above the sovereign. As a GRE, we view Transgaz as exposed to negative intervention from the sovereign in times of fiscal pressure. An illustration of this is the government's recent decision to extract an exceptional dividend from Transgaz, against its recommendation. We understand Transgaz consequently paid out approximately Romanian leu (RON)330 million in October 2011.

The stable outlook factors in our opinion that Transgaz will remain focused on regulated gas transmission and maintain an adequate operational performance, low leverage, and strong cash flow protection measures. It also reflects our stable outlook on Romania.

We believe that Transgaz' credit profile could weaken, owing to its involvement in the Nabucco pipeline. If the project goes ahead, it could substantially impair Transgaz' financial risk profile in the absence of tangible state support. This will, however, depend on Transgaz' commitment, and the size and type of its potential financing for the project. In accordance with our GRE rating methodology, any negative action on our ratings or outlook on Romania would likely lead to a similar action on Transgaz. We are unlikely to raise our ratings on Transgaz above those on Romania, since the company derives the majority of its earnings from its domestic market.

The stable outlook on Romania reflects our view that the government will continue to consolidate its public finances largely in line with specified targets, while the new Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund should minimize the risk of fiscal slippage ahead of the 2012 elections. In addition, we believe that the government's structural reforms to date should help rebalance Romania's economy, allowing for relatively solid economic growth in the medium term. We could lower our ratings on Transgaz if we see evidence of diminished ongoing and/or extraordinary government support relative to the Nabucco project or the company's dividend policy, leading us to revise our assessment of Transgaz' SACP.

Given that Transgaz' SACP is at the same level as our local currency rating on Romania, we see limited rating upside.

