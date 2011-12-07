(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 07-
-- In our view, Iceland-based multiline insurer Tryggingamidstodin hf.
(TM) has made notable progress in improving its underwriting performance in
2010 and 2011, which has led to its operating performance becoming a key
strength for the rating.
-- We are therefore raising our ratings on TM by one notch to 'BB+' from
'BB'.
-- The stable outlook on TM reflects our opinion that it is likely to
maintain its good operating performance and maintain risk-based capital
adequacy in line with the rating or better.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its long-term counterparty
credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Iceland-based multiline insurer
Tryggingamidstodin hf.(TM) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable.
The upgrade reflects our view of TM's operating performance, which has
improved to good from marginal. As a result of the successful implementation
of management's strategy, we note that TM has consistently shown improving
underwriting results for the past three years. In our view, TM reached a
turning point in its underwriting profitability in 2010, with a non-life net
combined ratio (a measure of profitability for which a result greater than
100% signifies an underwriting loss) of 96%, and 93% in the first three
quarters of 2011. To give this context, TM's combined ratio was 116% in 2009
and 128% in 2008.
We consider that TM has significantly enhanced its pricing techniques, risk
selection, and risk management. This is reflected in its positive underwriting
results over the past two years. We expect these measures to allow TM to
maintain and improve its underwriting performance further. We anticipate that
TM will achieve a net combined ratio of less than 95% in 2011-2013. In our
view, combined with a focused management team, this will likely reinforce TM's
marginal competitive position and its marginal capitalization. Earnings are
still exposed to some volatility because of TM's above-average exposure to
equities.
We regard TM's investments as marginal. This reflects the company's aggressive
investment portfolio mix, which is exacerbated by significant concentration
exposure and credit and market risk in Iceland, which, although diminishing,
is still historically high. At the end of October 2011, investments in
equities were equal to 31% of total invested assets, compared with 21% at
year-end 2010. This is largely due to appreciating value of a single private
equity investment. Although we see this as a significant risk, it is partially
mitigated by the management's and the board's awareness of it, close
monitoring, and the risk controls in place.
We are aware of the sale of TM by its parent, Stodir, which has 99.9%
ownership of the company. However, we do not expect any significant
implications over the outlook horizon of 12 months because of oversight by the
Icelandic regulator and controls in place, which we view as sufficient.
The stable outlook reflects our view that TM's management will continue to
successfully implement its strategy, sustain the recent improvement in
operating performance, and produce a net combined ratio of less than 95% in
2011-2012. We further expect this improvement in earnings to contribute to
growth in capital adequacy, which we believe will be at least in line with the
rating or better, as measured by our risk-adjusted capital model.
A downgrade is unlikely at present in our view. However, we could consider
taking a negative rating action if we see a material deterioration in TM's
operating performance or capital adequacy, or a shift to a more risky
investment portfolio composition.
We could take a positive rating action if we see an improvement in the
company's risk-based capital through reduced investment risk, good
(sustainable) operating performance, and a stronger competitive position.
