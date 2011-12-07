(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- ING Groep N.V. (ING) has announced that it will strengthen reserves on its U.S. closed block variable annuity business by EUR0.9 billion to EUR1.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2011.

-- This significant reserve charge, which represents most of ING Verzekeringen N.V.'s (INGV) estimated net underlying earnings for 2011, indicates the continuing risks in ING's U.S. closed block variable annuity business.

-- The effect on INGV's consolidated capital adequacy is likely to be broadly offset by the profit it is expected to make by selling its Latin American pension business, while the reserve funding will be supported by a letter of credit from ING Bank.

-- As a result, we are affirming the ratings on ING Verzekeringen and its European operating insurance subsidiaries.

-- The negative outlook on INGV and its European operating insurance subsidiaries reflects our view of the significant risks associated with the divestment of ING's insurance operations.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A-/A-2' counterparty credit ratings on Netherlands-based insurance holding company ING Verzekeringen N.V. (INGV). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on INGV's European operating insurance subsidiaries. The outlook remains negative. (See ratings list for all ratings affected.)

We also affirmed the ratings on ING Bank N.V. (A+/Stable/A-1) and ING Groep N.V. (ING; A/Stable-A-1).

The rating affirmation on INGV and its Europe-based subsidiaries follows today's announcement by ING that it will strengthen reserves on its U.S. closed block variable annuity business by EUR0.9 billion to EUR1.1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2011. This significant reserve charge, which represents most of INGV's estimated net underlying earnings for 2011, indicates the continuing risks in ING's U.S. closed block variable annuity business.

We expect that ING's insurance operations will complete the sale of its Latin American pension business before the year-end and realize a gain of about EUR1 billion on disposal, supporting our rating affirmation. The profit is likely to broadly offset the impact on INGV's consolidated capital adequacy of the U.S. reserve charge. We also recognize in our analysis that ING Bank will provide a letter of credit, backed by a guarantee from ING, to support the U.S. insurance operations, reducing the burden on INGV of funding the U.S. reserve strengthening.

ING has performed its annual review of its policyholder behavior assumptions, and changes in these triggered the reserve charges on the U.S. closed block variable annuity business. In particular, the changes recognize that policyholders are less likely to allow their contracts to lapse when guarantees are more heavily in-the-money. Assumptions relating to mortality, the annuitization rate, and the rate at which policyholders exercise their right to withdraw funds from their annuity (so-called guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits) are also being updated.

The ratings on INGV reflect the insurance group's strong local competitive positions across a number of markets, highly diverse profile, and flexibility to manage capital adequacy and liquidity across the ING Group. These positive factors are partially offset by continued pressure on capital adequacy because of investment risk exposures. Earnings also remain constrained by both the difficult operating environment and initiatives to reduce asset risk.

The affirmation of the ratings on ING Bank N.V. and ING Groep N.V. reflects our view that the letter of credit will have only a modest impact on the bank's risk-adjusted capital ratio and our assessment of capital and earnings is unchanged.

The negative outlook on INGV and its European operating insurance subsidiaries reflects our view of the significant risks associated with the divestment of ING's insurance operations. We may lower the ratings on INGV if:

-- We see evidence that the performance of ING's insurance business is being impaired by the uncertainty surrounding its divestment; or

-- Capital adequacy falls more than one category below the rating level, which could result from risks relating to ING's U.S. closed block variable annuity business or investment exposures.

The outlook on INGV could be revised to stable if:

-- ING successfully executes the planned IPO of its U.S. insurance business, reducing INGV's exposure to the higher risk profile of its U.S. insurance operations, without impairing the strength of its balance sheet;

-- ING's insurance operations continue to demonstrate a high level of resilience in underlying performance as measured by growth in new sales, stability in client balances, and strong progress toward the group's 10% return on equity target, based on growth in the operating result; and

-- Capital adequacy is rebuilt to levels commensurate with the ratings, financial leverage is maintained below 35%, and fixed charge cover is sustainable above 5x.

