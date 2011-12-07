UPDATE 3-Investors tiptoe back into Russia in toystore IPO
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
Dec 07 3i Group Plc's
* Moody's changes 3i's outlook to negative from stable; Baa1/P-2 ratings affirmed
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
* Parent Wal-Mart says was too slow to respond to discounters
CAPE TOWN, Feb 8 South Africa's gold industry, which faces a class action suit from miners who contracted the fatal lung disease silicosis, said on Wednesday the government had 3.7 billion rand ($275 million) in a fund available for compensation to sufferers.