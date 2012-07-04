(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed pass through certificates (PTCs) of CitiBank: Royal
Trust May 2004, CitiBank: Royal Trust June 2004 and CitiBank: Royal Trust July 2004 (RMBS
Transactions) as follows:
CitiBank: Royal Trust May 2004
INR44.8m Series A2 PTCs affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
CitiBank: Royal Trust June 2004
INR85.5m Senior PTCs affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
CitiBank: Royal Trust July 2004
INR205.3m Senior PTCs affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations are based on the level of available credit enhancement and the
performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by
CitiBank, N.A. for the purchase of residential houses.
For CitiBank: Royal Trust May 2004, according to the payout report of 15 March
2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.28% of the original pool
principal and 3.54% of the current pool principal outstanding. The available
credit enhancement totalled INR16.7m. The report also shows that 7.6% of the
original pool balance was outstanding as of February 2012.
For CitiBank: Royal Trust June 2004, according to the payout report of 10 March
2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.13% of the original pool
principal and 1.49% of the current pool principal outstanding. The available
credit enhancement totalled INR27m. The report also shows that 8.5% of the
original pool balance was outstanding as of February 2012.
For CitiBank: Royal Trust July 2004, according to the payout report of 12 March
2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.57% of the original pool
principal and 4.12% of the current pool principal outstanding. The available
credit enhancement totalled INR69.4m. The report also shows that 13.5% of the
original pool balance was outstanding as of February 2012.