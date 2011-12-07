(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 07-

-- We have placed our 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Austria on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The long-term issuer ratings on Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB) are equalized with those on the Republic of Austria, reflecting our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that OeEB would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Austrian government.

-- Consequently, we are placing our long-term 'AAA' ratings on OeEB on CreditWatch with negative implications. We are affirming the 'A-1+' short-term ratings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it was placing its 'AAA' long-term issuer credit ratings on Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG (OeEB) on CreditWatch with negative implications.

RATIONALE

The CreditWatch placement reflects a similar action on the Republic of Austria (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+), on Dec. 5, 2011. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs, see reference below), we believe that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that OeEB would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of the Republic of Austria in the event of financial distress. As a result, the long-term ratings on OeEB are equalized with those on the Republic of Austria.

Our opinion of an "almost certain" likelihood of support reflects our view that OeEB has:

-- A "critical" role through its public policy mandate.

-- An "integral" link with the Austrian government.

CREDITWATCH

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement once we have resolved that on the Republic of Austria. Our plan is to resolve both CreditWatch placements after the European Summit to be held Dec. 8-9, 2011. Our policy is to resolve CreditWatch actions within 90 days, although we will attempt to resolve them sooner, if possible.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Standard & Poor's Puts Ratings On Eurozone Sovereigns On CreditWatch With Negative Implications, Dec. 5, 2011

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch action

To From

Oesterreichische Entwicklungsbank AG

Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+