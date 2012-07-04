(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed North Westerly CLO III based on the trustee report data, our cash flow analysis, and recent transaction developments.

-- We have raised our ratings on all classes of notes in the transaction, which has shown improved collateral performance and credit enhancement levels since our previous review.

-- North Westerly CLO III is a cash flow corporate loan CLO that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all classes of notes in North Westerly CLO III B.V. (see list below).

North Westerly CLO III is a cash flow corporate loan collateralized loan obligation (CLO) that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance. We have used data from the trustee report (dated April 30, 2012), performed our credit and cash flow analysis, and considered recent transaction developments. We have also considered data from the May 31, 2012 trustee report, which we received during the interim period of our analysis. We have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Since our previous review of the transaction on Aug. 27, 2010, we have observed decreased levels of assets in the collateral pool that we consider rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') and that we consider defaulted (rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D'). The transaction is still in its reinvestment period, ending in October this year. All par coverage tests are in compliance with the required trigger (as per the transaction documents) and are higher than at our previous review. We have also observed increased weighted-average spread on the collateral pool.

We have subjected the capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on the methodology and assumptions in our 2009 cash flow criteria, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR) at each rating level. We used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the principal cash balance, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios. We have also conducted our credit analysis, to determine the scenario default rate (SDR) at each rating level, which we then compared with its respective BDR.

Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses, we consider the credit enhancement available to all classes of notes in this transaction to be commensurate with higher ratings then we previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on all classes of notes in North Westerly CLO III.

We have analyzed the derivative counterparties' exposure to the transaction under our 2012 counterparty criteria, and concluded that the derivative exposure is currently sufficiently limited, so as not to affect the ratings that we have assigned.