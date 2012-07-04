(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 04 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed North Westerly CLO III based on the trustee report
data, our cash flow analysis, and recent transaction developments.
-- We have raised our ratings on all classes of notes in the transaction,
which has shown improved collateral performance and credit enhancement levels
since our previous review.
-- North Westerly CLO III is a cash flow corporate loan CLO that
securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on all classes of notes
in North Westerly CLO III B.V. (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance.
We have used data from the trustee report (dated April 30, 2012), performed
our credit and cash flow analysis, and considered recent transaction
developments. We have also considered data from the May 31, 2012 trustee
report, which we received during the interim period of our analysis. We have
applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 cash flow criteria (see
"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May
31, 2012, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate
Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
Since our previous review of the transaction on Aug. 27, 2010, we have
observed decreased levels of assets in the collateral pool that we consider
rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') and that we consider
defaulted (rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D'). The transaction
is still in its reinvestment period, ending in October this year. All par
coverage tests are in compliance with the required trigger (as per the
transaction documents) and are higher than at our previous review. We have
also observed increased weighted-average spread on the collateral pool.
We have subjected the capital structure to our cash flow analysis, based on
the methodology and assumptions in our 2009 cash flow criteria, to determine
the break-even default rate (BDR) at each rating level. We used the reported
portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the principal cash
balance, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates
that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress
scenarios, using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each
liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress
scenarios. We have also conducted our credit analysis, to determine the
scenario default rate (SDR) at each rating level, which we then compared with
its respective BDR.
Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses, we consider the credit
enhancement available to all classes of notes in this transaction to be
commensurate with higher ratings then we previously assigned. We have
therefore raised our ratings on all classes of notes in North Westerly CLO III.
We have analyzed the derivative counterparties' exposure to the transaction
under our 2012 counterparty criteria, and concluded that the derivative
exposure is currently sufficiently limited, so as not to affect the ratings
that we have assigned.