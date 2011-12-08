(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 08- Fitch Ratings says that it remains to be seen if Japan's 10 largest regional banks* can extend their earnings recovery, notwithstanding their recent release of better-than-expected interim results. Nevertheless, Fitch believes the large regional banks should see stable credit profiles given their low risk appetite and adequate capitalisation.

In the six months ended September 2011 (H1 FY11), net income of the 10 largest regional banks was largely supported by bond gains and lower-than-expected credit costs, while core profitability remained sluggish with an average loan-deposit spread of 1.56%, though total loans grew by 1%. Despite four of the 10 banks having upwardly revised their earnings for FY11, it remains uncertain whether the current performance recovery, which to a great extent depends on market-related gains, will be maintained in the medium to long term, particularly given the limited upside to their core banking business.

Fitch notes that low interest rates have yielded ample valuation gains on the banks' holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGB). At end-September 2011, unrealised gains on available-for-sale bonds/Tier 1 capital ranged between 2% and 11% among the 10 regional banks. This suggests that bond gains should remain an adequate buffer against potential losses, as long as the 10-year JGB yield remains around 1%.

In addition, heavy write-downs on their equity portfolios since 2009 have mitigated downward pressure on the banks' net worth and income. Fitch further notes material unrealised gains on the investment equity portfolios of most of the regional banks when the Nikkei 225 was trading at around JPY8,700 in September 2011. Therefore, the current market level, which is near that of September, should still allow them to maintain unrealised gains.

On the other hand, additional loan loss provisioning due to a weak domestic economy will continue to be a potential downside risk in the medium term, as the negative impact of the March earthquake may gradually come to bear on the economy. Fitch also notes that the downward adjustment of land prices by the National Tax Agency following the earthquake may affect valuation of collateral at some regional banks, leading to additional provisioning in the future.

In H1 FY11, the 10 regional banks, excluding Fukuoka FG and Yokohama, recorded a substantial year-on-year decrease in the provisioning of specific reserves, possibly due to technical reasons such as a lower loan loss rate. On the other hand, risk-monitored loans (RMLs) that are only covered by general reserves - i.e. restructured loans, and loans overdue for three months and more - increased at most banks, indicating a greater impact on the banks' profitability through additional provisioning, if the domestic economy worsens and loan quality deteriorates rapidly. Fitch also closely monitors how the government's support measures, such as the existing forbearance policy (scheduled to expire in March 2012) in particular, will evolve and influence each regional economy and consequently the regional banks' loan quality.

Nevertheless, Fitch considers that the 10 regional banks have an adequate capitalisation to weather asset quality deterioration, given that RMLs, net of reserves, were equivalent to less than 30% of the Tier 1 capital at most banks as of end-September 2011.

Fitch expects their capital position to continue to improve though gradual internal capital generation, as most regional banks prioritize the accumulation of retained earnings over higher dividend payouts. The latter currently accounts for about 20%-40% of full-year net income among the 10 banks. As of end-September 2011, the regulatory Tier 1 ratio of the 10 regional banks ranged between 6.92% and 16.04%.

Of the 10 regional banks, Shizuoka and Suruga Bank Ltd ** are rated by Fitch. Their track record of profitability, as well as adequate risk profile and capital position, continue to underpin their respective Viability Ratings of 'a' and 'a-'.