(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 04 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to Fondo de Titulizacion de
Activos, PYMES SANTANDER 3's class A, B, and C notes.
-- This ABS transaction securitizes a pool of secured and unsecured loans
granted to Spanish SMEs and self-employed borrowers, and originated by Banco
Santander in Spain.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to Fondo de
Titulizacion de Activos, PYMES SANTANDER 3's class A, B, and C notes (see list below).
This asset-backed securities (ABS) transaction securitizes a pool of secured
and unsecured loans granted by Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2) to
Spanish small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed borrowers.
Banco Santander will also act as servicer, financial agent, and treasury
account provider.
The main features of the transaction are:
-- The issuer is established as a "fondo de titulizacion de activos" (a
Spanish special-purpose entity with the purpose to issue the notes). At
closing, the transaction will feature a reserve fund that will provide credit
support to the class A and B notes. This reserve fund will cover shortfalls of
interest and payment of principal for the class A and B notes during the life
of the transaction. It will be fully funded at closing with the proceeds of
the issuance of class C notes. The initial level of the reserve fund will be
20% of the initial collateral balance, and the issuer will deposit it in a
treasury account held with Banco Santander.
-- There will be no interest rate swap agreement in this transaction.
-- As with other Spanish transactions, interest and principal will be
combined into a single priority of payments, with an interest-deferral trigger
for the class B notes, based on cumulative defaults. Principal for the class B
notes will be fully subordinated to the senior (class A) notes.
Our analysis has indicated the following key pool characteristics:
-- The pool is not concentrated at the obligor level. The largest
borrower and largest 10 borrowers represent 0.79% and 4.10% of the preliminary
pool balance, respectively.
-- Regarding industry concentration, 17.25% of the preliminary pool was
granted to SMEs in the commerce sector, while the construction and real estate
sectors represent 12.06% and 10.18% of the preliminary pool, respectively.
-- About 7% of the preliminary pool comprises loans granted to
self-employed borrowers.
-- About 12% of the preliminary pool comprises secured loans. This is a
much lower percentage of secured loans than we have seen in other
securitizations originated by Banco Santander. At the same time, historical
accumulated arrears data of Banco Santander's SMEs and self-employed book show
significantly better performance of unsecured loans than secured ones.
-- Loans in the preliminary pool have different amortization profiles,
including principal grace periods and bullet payments. We have taken this into
account in our cash flow analysis.
Our preliminary 'A- (sf)' rating on the class A notes reflects our assessment
of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as
well as our analysis of the counterparty, legal, and operational risks of the
transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to
the notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 'A-'
rating level.
Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate
the counterparty risk from the treasury account provider to a 'A-' rating
level, in line with our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk
Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published May 31, 2012).
RATINGS LIST
Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos, PYMES SANTANDER 3
EUR1.884 Billion Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes
Class Prelim. Prelim.
rating amount
(mil. EUR)
A A- (sf) 1,303.1
B CCC (sf) 266.9
C CC (sf) 314.0