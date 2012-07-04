(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Corealcredit Bank AG's (CCB,'BBB-'/Stable/'F3') mortgage Pfandbriefe at 'AA-'. The affirmation follows the agency's review of the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.

The Pfandbriefe rating is based on CCB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and an unchanged Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 18.1%, the combination of which enables CCB's mortgage Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'A' on a probability of default (PD) basis. In the agency's cash flow analysis, overcollateralisation (OC) of 13% allows the cover pool to withstand 'A' stress levels and still repay the Pfandbriefe on time. In addition, it is sufficient to achieve outstanding recoveries from the cover pool should the Pfandbriefe default, supporting a two-notch uplift to 'AA-'. The affirmation is based on the issuer's public commitment to maintain OC of at least 13%.

As of 30 April 2012, CCB's EUR3.06bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR3.54bn, resulting in nominal OC of 15.9%, while the lowest level of OC in the past 12 months was 14.1%. In its analysis, Fitch only took the publicly committed minimum OC level of 13% into account given the issuer's 'F3' Short-term IDR.

The OC supporting a given rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to the outstanding Pfandbriefe, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. All else being equal, a downgrade of the issuer would lead to a simultaneous downgrade of CCB's mortgage Pfandbriefe.

Fitch determined that around 18% of the cover assets relates to special-purpose company (SPC) borrowers and 65% to non-SPC borrowers. The remainder of the cover pool relates to substitute assets, including some bonds to non-German issuers. The mortgage part of the cover pool is almost exclusively exposed to Germany. The pool is relatively concentrated, with the top 20 group exposures representing about 30% of the total loan balance.

As part of last year's update of Fitch's "Criteria for the Analysis of Covered Bonds Secured by Commercial Real Estate Loans", the treatment of portfolio concentrations was clarified. Fitch applies additional stresses to non-SPC borrowers with a share of more than 0.50% of the total cover pool. The application of recovery haircuts to these borrowers led to lower calculated recovery rates in a 'A' scenario which decreased to 83.3% from 93.3% compared to Fitch's last analysis. Conversely, CCB further improved its data delivery, which enabled the agency to remove some of the conservative assumptions applied previously. This has led to lower calculated default rates in a 'A' scenario of 50.8% (vs. 69.5%). The resulting 'A' loss rate is 8.5%.

Almost all assets (96.8%) and all Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated. There is only a currency mismatch in CHF arising from a small remaining position on the asset side. The programme has a notable open interest rate position, as around 47.1% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 32.3% of the Pfandbriefe. The maturity mismatches between assets and liabilities have decreased as a result of a number of small issues done by the issuer in the past few years. Fitch has taken these mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses. The existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives.

Fitch has published an exposure draft outlining a number of enhancements to its criteria for rating covered bonds (see 'Fitch: Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 30 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). If fully implemented, the proposed changes could lead to a rating downgrade by one or two notches.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.